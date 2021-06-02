New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The government on Tuesday cautioned that even though COVID-19 has not taken a serious shape among children till now, its impact can increase among them if there is a change in virus behaviour or epidemiology dynamics, and steps are being taken to strengthen preparedness to deal with any such situation. A national expert group has been formed to review COVID-19 infections in children and approach the pandemic in a renewed way so as to strengthen the nation's preparedness, NITI Aayog Member (Health) V K Paul said at a press conference.

Meanwhile, the government has also decided that class XII board exams of CBSE would not be held this year in view of the uncertain conditions due to COVID-19. The government said that CBSE will take steps to compile the results of class XII students as per a well-defined objective criteria in a time-bound manner. It was also decided that like last year, in case some students desire to take the exams, such an option would be provided to them by CBSE, as and when the situation becomes conducive.

10:20 am: DCGI chief VG Somani issued notice over Guidance for approval of COVID19 vaccines in India for restricted use in an emergency situation which are already approved for restricted use by US FDA & other countries or which are listed in WHO Emergency Use Listing

10:00 am: We‘ll have normal operations from Germany with no second crew, all crew layover in India (Delhi, Mumbai & Bangalore) effective today. We'll resume nonstop flights from Germany to Delhi, Mumbai & Bangalore & will continue to operate 10 weekly flights throughout June: Lufthansa Spox

9:45 am: India reports 1,32,788 new #COVID19 cases, 2,31,456 discharges & 3,207 deaths in last 24 hrs, as per Health Ministry Total cases: 2,83,07,832 Total discharges: 2,61,79,085 Death toll: 3,35,102 Active cases: 17,93,645 Total vaccination: 21,85,46,667

9:30 am: A total of 35,00,57,330 samples tested up to June 1, inclusive of data reconciled by the States. Of these, 20,19,773 samples were tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)

9:12 am: We are aiming to produce 22.8 crore doses annually. Center is providing us with financial aid of Rs 65 crores. Maharashtra govt has also given us over Rs 93 crores: Sandeep Rathod, MD HBPCL

9:00 am: Maharashtra: Haffkine Bio-Pharmaceutical Corporation Limited (HBPCL) under state govt prepares for Covaxin production "We've received approval for Covaxin production & are in talks with Bharat Biotech for further process. We'll be initiating production in 8 months, says the MD

8:45 am: "24 culprits involved in this barbaric attack have been arrested & charge sheet will be filed at the earliest. I am personally monitoring this investigation and I promise that justice will be served, tweets Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on the attack on a junior doctor y'day

8:30 am: Indian Medical Association (IMA) condemns the attack on a junior doctor in Assam following the death of a patient suffering from COVID & pneumonia: Dr JA Jayalal, President, IMA

8:20 am: Assam Medical Service Association write to Hojai's Deputy Commissioner Office condemning the attack on a junior doctor following a patient's death who was suffering from COVID & pneumonia "Request Assam govt to book these merciless culprits immediately," the letter reads

7:53 am: The WHO said Tuesday that only one strain of the Covid-19 Delta variant first detected in India was now considered "of concern", while two other strains had been downgraded.

7:45 am: Chandigarh: Garv Singh, 16, has raised over Rs 7 lakhs online to purchase oxygen concentrators for helping the needy COVID patients. "I bought a concentrator with my saving of Rs 50,000, then I started a fundraiser & bought 13 concentrators. I give it to the needy,"he said y'day

7:35 am: Indian Medical Association (IMA) says 594 doctors died during the second wave of COVID-19

7:22 am: Mizoram reported 235 COVID-19 cases and two deaths yesterday, taking active cases to 3,243 and death toll to 44: State government

7:10 am: A consignment of 15 ventilators and 12,000 tablets of Favipiravir arrived in India from Iceland early this morning: MEA

