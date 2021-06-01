New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Delhi on Monday reported 648 fresh COVID-19 cases, the lowest in two and a half months, and 86 more deaths, while the positivity rate fell below one per cent, the first time since March 19. This is the second day that the daily deaths in the city remained below 100. On Sunday, Delhi had recorded 946 COVID-19 cases and 78 deaths and the positivity rate stood at 1.25 per cent. The positivity rate is now 0.99 per cent. With the fresh cases and fatalities, the national capital's tally of cases stands at 14,26,240 and the death toll at 24,237.

As the second wave of the Covid pandemic spread across the country, Delhi began witnessing a rise in daily cases and deaths from April 19. It had reported its highest single-day spike of 448 deaths on May 3. However, the number of cases and deaths have shown a declining trend over the last several days. The fresh cases recorded on Monday is the lowest since March 18, when 607 people were diagnosed with the disease.

Here are the LIVE Updates of June 1:

7:50 am: Kerala government modifies lockdown guidelines; allows state govt offices to function with up to 50% capacity from June 7, morning walk between 5 am & 7 am and 7 pm & 9 pm

7:40 am: Mizoram reported 312 new #COVID19 cases on Monday.

Active cases: 3,145

Total discharges 9,214

Death toll: 40

7:30 am: Gautam Budh Nagar: Additional Deputy Police Commissioner (Law and Order), Shraddha Pandey imposes restrictions under Section 144 of CrPC in the district till June 30; issues guidelines

7:20 am: Himachal Pradesh: Youths in Shimla demands to ramp up vaccination for people above 18 years of age. "People are not getting slots as only 100 slots are available at a centre per day. I demand that more centres be set up to vaccinate more people," says a local.

7:10 am: Vaccination of infants against several diseases are getting delayed because many parents are apprehensive in taking their children to vaccination centres due to COVID-19. Such children are more susceptible to diseases: Dr Meena J, Pediatrician at Delhi's Aakash Hospital.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan