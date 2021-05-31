LIVE Coronavirus News Updates: Several states and UTs like Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal have eased the curbs in districts where COVID-19 cases are under control.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Despite a continuous decline in COVID-19 cases, several states and union territories (UTs) -- including Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Haryana, Puducherry and Goa -- have extended the lockdown and other curbs after many health experts and doctors warned against "laxity" against the virus, saying cases might rise again.

However, several states and UTs like Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal have eased the curbs in districts where cases are under control. This comes after the Union Health Ministry said that the second wave of COVID-19 is "downseeing" and cases would continue to decline even if restrictions are withdrawn "significantely".

Here are the LIVE Updates from COVID-19 crisis in India:

13:50 pm: Delhi High Court says it is not satisfied with the status report filed by Drug Controller after conducting an inquiry into the distribution of medicines by MP Gautam Gambhir and AAP MLA Praveen Kumar.

It also rejects status report filed by Drug Controllers after conducting an enquiry into the distribution of medicines by MP Gautam Gambhir and asks Drug Controller to file fresh report on the issues.

13:30 pm: We will get a batch of Sputnik V after June 20. Currently, it is in importing phase, I think its production will begin in August in India, says Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

13:11 pm: Supreme Court says that right now the policy completely excludes the rural areas. In absence of guidelines, there will be ad hoc decisions. Let the policy be amended. You have to have a policy that takes care of new issues so that States are guided, the court adds.

12:44 pm: Chhattisgarh government announces financial aid of Rs 5 lakh for kin of journalists who died due to COVID-19. The state government will also reimburse the money to journalists who were admitted to the hospital due to COVID.

12:43 pm: Supreme Court to Centre, "there needs to be one price for vaccines across the nation, also pulls up Centre on procurement of vaccines and mandatory registration on CoWIN app".

12:01 pm: More than 23 crore vaccine doses (23,11,68,480) provided to States and UTs so far. Of this, the total consumption, including wastages is 21,22,38,652 doses (as per data available at 8 am today), says Union Health Ministry.

More than 1.75 crore COVID vaccine doses (1,75,48,648) are still available with the States and UTs to be administered. More than 2.73 lakh (2,73,970) vaccine doses are in the pipeline and will be received by the States and UTs within the next 3 days, it added.

11:38 am: Centre tells Supreme Court that it will take a final decision on the issue of conducting or cancelling class XII CBSE, ICSE Board exam in two days and seeks time till Thursday to place its decision before the court.

Supreme Court adjourns the case to Thursday while observing a similar situation last year prompted internal marking instead.

11:29 am: Curfew restrictions have been relaxed in Bijnor, Moradabad, Deoria, Baghpat, Prayagraj and Sonbhadra from today as the total COVID-19 cases were reported below 600 in these districts, says CMO Uttar Pradesh.

11:07 am: Just In: Delhi HC dismisses a plea seeking direction to suspend all construction activity of the Central Vista Avenue Redevelopment Project in view of the second wave of the COVID19 pandemic. The court imposed Rs 1 lakh fine on petitioners and says it's a motivated plea. It was not a PIL.

Delhi HC while refuses to stay construction work on says as the workers are staying on site, no question of suspending the construction work arises. The concern DDMA order in question nowhere prohibits construction work.

11:00 am: Uttarakhand government has been making efforts for vaccination to employees who are working in the industries in SIIDCUL on a paid basis. Cost of two doses of vaccine is Rs 2,500 per person, says state Infrastructure and Industrial Development Corporation of Uttarakhand.

10:37 am: COVID-19 recovery rate increases to 91.60 per cent. The weekly positivity rate is currently at 9.04 per cent and daily positivity rate at 9.07 per cent, less than 10 per cent for 7 consecutive days, says Union Health Ministry.

9:58 am: A total of 34,48,66,883 samples were tested up to May 30. Of which, 16,83,135 samples were tested yesterday, says Indian Council of Medical Research.

9:34 am: India reports 1,52,734 new COVID19 cases, 2,38,022 discharges & 3,128 deaths in last 24 hrs, as per Health Ministry

Total cases: 2,80,47,534

Total discharges: 2,56,92,342

Death toll: 3,29,100

Active cases: 20,26,092

Total vaccination: 21,31,54,129

9:11 am: On Sunday, the Odisha government had extended the lockdown in the state till June 17.

"There will be a lockdown throughout the state with effect from 5 am of June 1 till 5 am on June 17. There will be a complete shutdown on weekends. Groceries stores and shops will be allowed to open from 7 am to 11 am in the morning from Monday to Friday. But on weekends, they will be closed," it said in an official order.

9:00 am: Nitin Gadkari takes issues related to basic amenities and infrastructure in Maharashtra seriously. I praise his work either by writing articles or on Twitter. This doesn't mean that I support his political stand. He's right person in wrong party, says Maharashtra Minister Ashok Chavan.

8:53 am: Also Read -- Maharashtra Lockdown: COVID curbs extended till June 15 with relaxations in several districts | Check new restrictions here

8:33 am: Medanta Hospital, Lucknow became the first hospital of Uttar Pradesh to give Monoclonal Antibody Therapy to a COVID patient, a resident of Lucknow, says Hospital's Medical Director Dr Rakesh Kapoor.

8:10 am: Government of India targets to procure 20-25 crore vaccine doses by July end, and 30 crore doses in August-September. Serum Institute of India (SII) will provide 10-12 crore doses of Covishield vaccine to government next month (June), ANI quoted government sources as saying.

7:58 am: Mizoram reports 99 new COVID19 cases and 2 deaths in last 24 hours.

Active cases: 3,034

Total discharges: 9,015

Death toll: 38

7:30 am: However, several states like Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal have eased the restrictions in order to revive their respective economies.

7:27 am: Lockdowns and other COVID-19-induced curbs have been extended in several states like Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Haryana, Puducherry and Goa despite a decline in cases.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma