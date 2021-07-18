LIVE Coronavirus News Updates: The ICMR has said that the third wave of the pandemic might hit India by the end of August this year, with the country reporting 1 lakh COVID-19 cases per day.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Though COVID-19 cases are slowly declining in India, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has warned that a third wave might hit the country by August-end. However, it is likely to be less severe than the second wave, with India reporting 1 lakh COVID-19 cases per day.

This comes after the Health Ministry warned that decline in use of facemasks is dangerous, urging state and union territory (UT) governments to ensure that appropriate COVID-19 norms are followed. As per the Health Ministry, India at present has 4.24 lakh active COVID-19 cases while over 4.13 lakh have succumbed to the infection.

Here are the LIVE updates from the COVID-19 crisis:

10:48 am: Only a limited number of tourists and people would be allowed to enter Shimla’s Ridge and Mall Road. Only senior citizens would be allowed to sit on benches. Will request the people to get out of the crowd if there are large number of people, says Deputy Commissioner Adiya Neg.

10:11 am: More than 2.56 crore balance and unutilised COVID vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs and private hospitals to be administered, as per data available at 8 am today, says Health Ministry.

9:53 am: Just In: India reports 41,157 new COVID cases, 42,004 recoveries, and 518 deaths during the last 24 hours, says Union Health Ministry.

Active cases: 4,22,660

Total discharges: 3,02,69,796

Death toll: 4,13,609

Total vaccination: 40,49,31,715

9:32 am: Odisha reported 2,215 new COVID cases, 2,400 recoveries and 66 deaths yesterday, says state health department.

Active cases: 21,289

Total recoveries: 9,27,926

Death toll: 5,058

8:46 am: Just In: An International Olympic Committee member from South Korea -- Ryu Seung-min -- has also tested positive for COVID-19, reports Reuters.

8:16 am: BREAKING: Two athletes positive for COVID-19 in Olympic Village, reports AFP.

7:58 am: Just In: Delhi government orders the closure of Sarojini Nagar’s Export Market until further orders for violating Covid norms. Market associations of Sarojini Nagar call a meeting today, reports ANI.

7:35 am: Meanwhile, the Health Ministry has said that there is a "lack of evidence" to link the increase in Tuberculosis (TB) to COVID-19. However, it has asked all COVID-19 patients to go for TB screening.

7:30 am: Third COVID-19 wave likely to hit India by August-end, with 1 lakh cases per day, says ICMR expert.

"It's very important for each state to examine the state level epidemic and take a call like some of them might be in a situation where they have the very low intensity of the first and second wave but if the restrictions are not maintained now they then they might experience very hard the third wave. So if the third wave happens then it will hit around August-end or so but it's not inevitable," says ICMR's Dr Samiran Panda.

