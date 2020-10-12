India Coronavirus News: The COVID-19 caseload stands at 71,20,538. The death toll climbed to 1,09,150 with the virus claiming 816 lives in a day

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India's COVID tally crossed 71 lakh mark, after the country reported 66,732 news infections during the last 24 hours. The COVID-19 caseload stands at 71,20,538. The death toll climbed to 1,09,150 with the virus claiming 816 lives in a day, according to union health ministry. For the fourth day in a row, the number of active COVID-19 cases remained below 9 lakh. The number of people who have recovered crossed 61 lakh, pushing the recovery rate to 86.36 percent, the ministry data shows.

India's total recovered cases stand at 61,49,535. The difference between active cases & recovered cases is consistently increasing & stands at 52,87,682 today. 71,559 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, it said.

81 percent of these are from 10 states & Union Territories. Maharashtra continues to report the highest number of new cases with more than 10,000 cases followed by Karnataka & Kerala with more than 9,000 cases each. As many as 816 case fatalities have been reported in the past 24 hours in India. Of these, nearly 85% are concentrated in ten states/UTs. More than 37% of new fatalities reported are from Maharashtra

There are 8,61,853 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which account for 12.10 percent of the total caseload, the data showed. The case fatality rate due to the coronavirus infection has dropped to 1.53 percent. India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28 and crossed 70 lakh on October 11.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 8,78,72,093 samples had been tested up to October 11. Of these, 9,94,851 samples were tested on Sunday.

