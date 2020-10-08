Coronavirus India News: India's COVID-19 tally reached 68,35,656, while the death toll in the country climbed up to 1,05,526. The number of active cases in the country stood at 9,02,425 and 58,7,705 people have been cured and discharged from the hospitals

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Registering a dip in active cases for the fifth consecutive day, India's COVID-19 tally on Thursday crossed 68-lakh mark after 78,524 new cases were reported from across the country during the last 24 hours. The country, however, witnessed more new cases on Wednesday than the new cases reported on Tuesday.

The death toll also mounted to over 1.05 lakh after 971 deaths were reported from across the country during the last 24 hours. This is the fifth consecutive day when India has witnessed less than 1,000 new deaths during the day.

According to the Union Health Ministry's data on Thursday, India's COVID-19 tally reached 68,35,656, while the death toll in the country climbed up to 1,05,526. The number of active cases in the country stood at 9,02,425 and 58,7,705 people have been cured and discharged from the hospitals across the country.

As per the ICMR, 11,94,321 samples have been tested for COVID19 yesterday. A total of 8,34,65,975 samples have been tested in the country up to 7th October.

Meanwhile, backing the dip in active cases in the country, the Union Health Ministry also said that India has witnessed an exponential rise in COVID-19 recoveries. According to the data by the health ministry, India's COVD-19 recoveries rose up to over 58 lakh in October from 50,000 in May.

The health ministry also said that a high level of over 75,000 recoveries are reported every day from the past few days taking the COVID-19 recoveries in the country 6.3 times above the active cases, which comprises 13.20 per cent of the total caseload. The COVID-19 case fatality rate due to the coronavirus infection has dropped to 1.54 per cent.

Check the state-wise list of coronavirus cases and deaths here:

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Andaman and Nicobar Islands 185 5 3696 18 54 Andhra Pradesh 49513 1263 678828 6349 6086 34 Arunachal Pradesh 2850 172 8396 431 21 1 Assam 31786 1261 157638 2561 785 7 Bihar 11326 94 179732 1337 927 2 Chandigarh 1448 44 11190 155 182 2 Chhattisgarh 26777 461 103828 3277 1134 30 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 108 7 3010 10 2 Delhi 22186 534 270305 3370 5616 35 Goa 4749 29 31444 394 477 9 Gujarat 16485 85 126657 1546 3531 12 Haryana 11029 291 124841 1555 1528 19 Himachal Pradesh 2996 140 13338 420 231 2 Jammu and Kashmir 12131 1581 67684 2188 1282 14 Jharkhand 9759 268 79176 1087 767 10 Karnataka 116172 1002 542906 9832 9574 113 Kerala 92246 4423 160253 6161 906 22 Ladakh 1228 33 3511 47 63 2 Madhya Pradesh 17522 619 120267 2228 2518 30 Maharashtra 244976 2492 1196441 16715 39072 355 Manipur 2805 125 9604 122 80 2 Meghalaya 2411 40 4694 88 60 Mizoram 231 30 1919 32 0 Nagaland 1200 15 5498 38 17 Odisha 26368 478 213672 3455 958 18 Puducherry 4680 158 24930 316 551 5 Punjab 11563 419 105585 1230 3712 33 Rajasthan 21351 57 127526 2078 1590 16 Sikkim 570 10 2615 28 49 Tamil Nadu 45135 144 580736 5524 9984 67 Telangana 26368 183 179075 2067 1201 12 Tripura 4389 232 23066 443 304 3 Uttarakhand 8367 47 43904 666 688 11 Uttar Pradesh 43154 877 374972 4219 6200 47 West Bengal 28361 373 246767 3024 5376 58 Total# 902425 5458 5827704 83011 105526 971





Posted By: Talib Khan