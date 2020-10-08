India Coronavirus News: Caseload over 68 lakh; death toll tops 1.05 lakh as India sees dip in active cases
New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Registering a dip in active cases for the fifth consecutive day, India's COVID-19 tally on Thursday crossed 68-lakh mark after 78,524 new cases were reported from across the country during the last 24 hours. The country, however, witnessed more new cases on Wednesday than the new cases reported on Tuesday.
The death toll also mounted to over 1.05 lakh after 971 deaths were reported from across the country during the last 24 hours. This is the fifth consecutive day when India has witnessed less than 1,000 new deaths during the day.
According to the Union Health Ministry's data on Thursday, India's COVID-19 tally reached 68,35,656, while the death toll in the country climbed up to 1,05,526. The number of active cases in the country stood at 9,02,425 and 58,7,705 people have been cured and discharged from the hospitals across the country.
As per the ICMR, 11,94,321 samples have been tested for COVID19 yesterday. A total of 8,34,65,975 samples have been tested in the country up to 7th October.
Meanwhile, backing the dip in active cases in the country, the Union Health Ministry also said that India has witnessed an exponential rise in COVID-19 recoveries. According to the data by the health ministry, India's COVD-19 recoveries rose up to over 58 lakh in October from 50,000 in May.
The health ministry also said that a high level of over 75,000 recoveries are reported every day from the past few days taking the COVID-19 recoveries in the country 6.3 times above the active cases, which comprises 13.20 per cent of the total caseload. The COVID-19 case fatality rate due to the coronavirus infection has dropped to 1.54 per cent.
Check the state-wise list of coronavirus cases and deaths here:
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|185
|5
|3696
|18
|54
|Andhra Pradesh
|49513
|1263
|678828
|6349
|6086
|34
|Arunachal Pradesh
|2850
|172
|8396
|431
|21
|1
|Assam
|31786
|1261
|157638
|2561
|785
|7
|Bihar
|11326
|94
|179732
|1337
|927
|2
|Chandigarh
|1448
|44
|11190
|155
|182
|2
|Chhattisgarh
|26777
|461
|103828
|3277
|1134
|30
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|108
|7
|3010
|10
|2
|Delhi
|22186
|534
|270305
|3370
|5616
|35
|Goa
|4749
|29
|31444
|394
|477
|9
|Gujarat
|16485
|85
|126657
|1546
|3531
|12
|Haryana
|11029
|291
|124841
|1555
|1528
|19
|Himachal Pradesh
|2996
|140
|13338
|420
|231
|2
|Jammu and Kashmir
|12131
|1581
|67684
|2188
|1282
|14
|Jharkhand
|9759
|268
|79176
|1087
|767
|10
|Karnataka
|116172
|1002
|542906
|9832
|9574
|113
|Kerala
|92246
|4423
|160253
|6161
|906
|22
|Ladakh
|1228
|33
|3511
|47
|63
|2
|Madhya Pradesh
|17522
|619
|120267
|2228
|2518
|30
|Maharashtra
|244976
|2492
|1196441
|16715
|39072
|355
|Manipur
|2805
|125
|9604
|122
|80
|2
|Meghalaya
|2411
|40
|4694
|88
|60
|Mizoram
|231
|30
|1919
|32
|0
|Nagaland
|1200
|15
|5498
|38
|17
|Odisha
|26368
|478
|213672
|3455
|958
|18
|Puducherry
|4680
|158
|24930
|316
|551
|5
|Punjab
|11563
|419
|105585
|1230
|3712
|33
|Rajasthan
|21351
|57
|127526
|2078
|1590
|16
|Sikkim
|570
|10
|2615
|28
|49
|Tamil Nadu
|45135
|144
|580736
|5524
|9984
|67
|Telangana
|26368
|183
|179075
|2067
|1201
|12
|Tripura
|4389
|232
|23066
|443
|304
|3
|Uttarakhand
|8367
|47
|43904
|666
|688
|11
|Uttar Pradesh
|43154
|877
|374972
|4219
|6200
|47
|West Bengal
|28361
|373
|246767
|3024
|5376
|58
|Total#
|902425
|5458
|5827704
|83011
|105526
|971
