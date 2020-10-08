New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Registering a dip in active cases for the fifth consecutive day, India's COVID-19 tally on Thursday crossed 68-lakh mark after 78,524 new cases were reported from across the country during the last 24 hours. The country, however, witnessed more new cases on Wednesday than the new cases reported on Tuesday.

The death toll also mounted to over 1.05 lakh after 971 deaths were reported from across the country during the last 24 hours. This is the fifth consecutive day when India has witnessed less than 1,000 new deaths during the day.

According to the Union Health Ministry's data on Thursday, India's COVID-19 tally reached 68,35,656, while the death toll in the country climbed up to 1,05,526. The number of active cases in the country stood at 9,02,425 and 58,7,705 people have been cured and discharged from the hospitals across the country.

Also Read
Hathras Case | Woman's family killed her as they were against our..
Hathras Case | Woman's family killed her as they were against our..

As per the ICMR, 11,94,321 samples have been tested for COVID19 yesterday. A total of 8,34,65,975 samples have been tested in the country up to 7th October.

Meanwhile, backing the dip in active cases in the country, the Union Health Ministry also said that India has witnessed an exponential rise in COVID-19 recoveries. According to the data by the health ministry, India's COVD-19 recoveries rose up to over 58 lakh in October from 50,000 in May.

Also Read
Breaking News, Latest Updates Oct 8 LIVE | India's COVID-19 recovery rate..
Breaking News, Latest Updates Oct 8 LIVE | India's COVID-19 recovery rate..

The health ministry also said that a high level of over 75,000 recoveries are reported every day from the past few days taking the COVID-19 recoveries in the country 6.3 times above the active cases, which comprises 13.20 per cent of the total caseload. The COVID-19 case fatality rate due to the coronavirus infection has dropped to 1.54 per cent.

Check the state-wise list of coronavirus cases and deaths here:

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
Andaman and Nicobar Islands 185 3696 18  54  
Andhra Pradesh 49513 1263  678828 6349  6086 34 
Arunachal Pradesh 2850 172  8396 431  21
Assam 31786 1261  157638 2561  785
Bihar 11326 94  179732 1337  927
Chandigarh 1448 44  11190 155  182
Chhattisgarh 26777 461  103828 3277  1134 30 
Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 108 3010 10  2  
Delhi 22186 534  270305 3370  5616 35 
Goa 4749 29  31444 394  477
Gujarat 16485 85  126657 1546  3531 12 
Haryana 11029 291  124841 1555  1528 19 
Himachal Pradesh 2996 140  13338 420  231
Jammu and Kashmir 12131 1581  67684 2188  1282 14 
Jharkhand 9759 268  79176 1087  767 10 
Karnataka 116172 1002  542906 9832  9574 113 
Kerala 92246 4423  160253 6161  906 22 
Ladakh 1228 33  3511 47  63
Madhya Pradesh 17522 619  120267 2228  2518 30 
Maharashtra 244976 2492  1196441 16715  39072 355 
Manipur 2805 125  9604 122  80
Meghalaya 2411 40  4694 88  60  
Mizoram 231 30  1919 32  0  
Nagaland 1200 15  5498 38  17  
Odisha 26368 478  213672 3455  958 18 
Puducherry 4680 158  24930 316  551
Punjab 11563 419  105585 1230  3712 33 
Rajasthan 21351 57  127526 2078  1590 16 
Sikkim 570 10  2615 28  49  
Tamil Nadu 45135 144  580736 5524  9984 67 
Telangana 26368 183  179075 2067  1201 12 
Tripura 4389 232  23066 443  304
Uttarakhand 8367 47  43904 666  688 11 
Uttar Pradesh 43154 877  374972 4219  6200 47 
West Bengal 28361 373  246767 3024  5376 58 
Total# 902425 5458  5827704 83011  105526 971 


Posted By: Talib Khan