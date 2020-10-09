Indian Coronavirus News: Of the total 69,06,152 cases in the country, 8,93,592 are active cases, while 59,06,070 people have been cured and discharged from the hospitals across the country.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Witnessing a downtrend in active cases and daily spike, India, during the last 24 hours recorded 70,496 new COVID-19 cases taking the overall caseload past the 69-lakh mark to reach 69,06,152.

Less than 1,000 fatalities for the sixth consecutive day also took the COVID-19 death toll in the country to 1,06,490. During the last 24 hours, 964 deaths were reported in the country, according to the data by the Union Health Ministry on Friday.

The active cases in India also dipped below 9-lakh mark, while the recoveries crossed 59-lakh mark. Of the total 69,06,152 cases in the country, 8,93,592 are active cases, while 59,06,070 people have been cured and discharged from the hospitals across the country.

While the recovery rate is at 85.52 per cent, the fatality rate is 1.54 per cent, the data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare showed on Friday.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit state in India with a total of 14,93,884 cases including 39,430 deaths, followed by Andhra Pradesh which has 7,33,591 cases and 6,128 deaths. While Karnataka with 6,69,681 cases of coronavirus and 9,675 deaths is on the third spot, Tamil Nadu with 6,30 891 cases and 10,052 deaths stood at the fourth spot.

Check state-wise list here:

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Andaman and Nicobar Islands 190 5 3707 11 55 1 Andhra Pradesh 48661 852 684930 6102 6128 42 Arunachal Pradesh 2778 72 8679 283 22 1 Assam 30767 1019 159836 2198 794 9 Bihar 11447 121 180696 964 929 2 Chandigarh 1392 56 11344 154 186 4 Chhattisgarh 27427 650 106027 2199 1158 24 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 105 3 3025 15 2 Delhi 22232 46 272948 2643 5653 37 Goa 4716 33 31902 458 484 7 Gujarat 16465 20 127786 1129 3538 7 Haryana 10867 162 126267 1426 1548 20 Himachal Pradesh 2943 53 13597 259 238 7 Jammu and Kashmir 11482 649 69020 1336 1291 9 Jharkhand 9272 487 80439 1263 775 8 Karnataka 117162 990 552519 9613 9675 101 Kerala 90664 1582 167256 7003 930 24 Ladakh 1299 71 3540 29 63 Madhya Pradesh 16788 734 122687 2420 2547 29 Maharashtra 242438 2538 1212016 15575 39430 358 Manipur 2877 72 9719 115 83 3 Meghalaya 2369 42 4832 138 60 Mizoram 220 11 1937 18 0 Nagaland 1155 45 5564 66 17 Odisha 26184 184 216984 3312 974 16 Puducherry 4727 47 25256 326 556 5 Punjab 10775 788 107200 1615 3741 29 Rajasthan 21382 31 129618 2092 1605 15 Sikkim 545 25 2650 35 51 2 Tamil Nadu 44437 698 586454 5718 10052 68 Telangana 26374 6 180953 1878 1208 7 Tripura 4197 192 23474 408 311 7 Uttarakhand 7849 518 44808 904 702 14 Uttar Pradesh 42552 602 378662 3690 6245 45 West Bengal 28854 493 249737 2970 5439 63 Total# 893592 8833 5906069 78365 106490 964





According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 8,46,34,680 samples have been tested up to October 8 with 11,68,705 samples being tested on Thursday.

The 964 new fatalities include 358 from Maharashtra, 101 from Karnataka, 68 Tamil Nadu, 63 from West Bengal, 45 from Uttar Pradesh, 42 Andhra Pradesh and 37 from Delhi.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities. "Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

Posted By: Talib Khan