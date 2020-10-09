New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Witnessing a downtrend in active cases and daily spike, India, during the last 24 hours recorded 70,496 new COVID-19 cases taking the overall caseload past the 69-lakh mark to reach 69,06,152.

Less than 1,000 fatalities for the sixth consecutive day also took the COVID-19 death toll in the country to 1,06,490. During the last 24 hours, 964 deaths were reported in the country, according to the data by the Union Health Ministry on Friday.

The active cases in India also dipped below 9-lakh mark, while the recoveries crossed 59-lakh mark. Of the total 69,06,152 cases in the country, 8,93,592 are active cases, while 59,06,070 people have been cured and discharged from the hospitals across the country.

While the recovery rate is at 85.52 per cent, the fatality rate is 1.54 per cent, the data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare showed on Friday.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit state in India with a total of 14,93,884 cases including 39,430 deaths, followed by Andhra Pradesh which has 7,33,591 cases and 6,128 deaths. While Karnataka with 6,69,681 cases of coronavirus and 9,675 deaths is on the third spot, Tamil Nadu with 6,30 891 cases and 10,052 deaths stood at the fourth spot.

Check state-wise list here:

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
Andaman and Nicobar Islands 190 3707 11  55
Andhra Pradesh 48661 852  684930 6102  6128 42 
Arunachal Pradesh 2778 72  8679 283  22
Assam 30767 1019  159836 2198  794
Bihar 11447 121  180696 964  929
Chandigarh 1392 56  11344 154  186
Chhattisgarh 27427 650  106027 2199  1158 24 
Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 105 3025 15  2  
Delhi 22232 46  272948 2643  5653 37 
Goa 4716 33  31902 458  484
Gujarat 16465 20  127786 1129  3538
Haryana 10867 162  126267 1426  1548 20 
Himachal Pradesh 2943 53  13597 259  238
Jammu and Kashmir 11482 649  69020 1336  1291
Jharkhand 9272 487  80439 1263  775
Karnataka 117162 990  552519 9613  9675 101 
Kerala 90664 1582  167256 7003  930 24 
Ladakh 1299 71  3540 29  63  
Madhya Pradesh 16788 734  122687 2420  2547 29 
Maharashtra 242438 2538  1212016 15575  39430 358 
Manipur 2877 72  9719 115  83
Meghalaya 2369 42  4832 138  60  
Mizoram 220 11  1937 18  0  
Nagaland 1155 45  5564 66  17  
Odisha 26184 184  216984 3312  974 16 
Puducherry 4727 47  25256 326  556
Punjab 10775 788  107200 1615  3741 29 
Rajasthan 21382 31  129618 2092  1605 15 
Sikkim 545 25  2650 35  51
Tamil Nadu 44437 698  586454 5718  10052 68 
Telangana 26374 180953 1878  1208
Tripura 4197 192  23474 408  311
Uttarakhand 7849 518  44808 904  702 14 
Uttar Pradesh 42552 602  378662 3690  6245 45 
West Bengal 28854 493  249737 2970  5439 63 
Total# 893592 8833  5906069 78365  106490 964 


According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 8,46,34,680 samples have been tested up to October 8 with 11,68,705 samples being tested on Thursday.

The 964 new fatalities include 358 from Maharashtra, 101 from Karnataka, 68 Tamil Nadu, 63 from West Bengal, 45 from Uttar Pradesh, 42 Andhra Pradesh and 37 from Delhi.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities. "Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

Posted By: Talib Khan