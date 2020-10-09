India Coronavirus News: Active cases below 9 lakh as recoveries top 59 lakh; caseload over 69 lakh
New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Witnessing a downtrend in active cases and daily spike, India, during the last 24 hours recorded 70,496 new COVID-19 cases taking the overall caseload past the 69-lakh mark to reach 69,06,152.
Less than 1,000 fatalities for the sixth consecutive day also took the COVID-19 death toll in the country to 1,06,490. During the last 24 hours, 964 deaths were reported in the country, according to the data by the Union Health Ministry on Friday.
The active cases in India also dipped below 9-lakh mark, while the recoveries crossed 59-lakh mark. Of the total 69,06,152 cases in the country, 8,93,592 are active cases, while 59,06,070 people have been cured and discharged from the hospitals across the country.
While the recovery rate is at 85.52 per cent, the fatality rate is 1.54 per cent, the data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare showed on Friday.
Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit state in India with a total of 14,93,884 cases including 39,430 deaths, followed by Andhra Pradesh which has 7,33,591 cases and 6,128 deaths. While Karnataka with 6,69,681 cases of coronavirus and 9,675 deaths is on the third spot, Tamil Nadu with 6,30 891 cases and 10,052 deaths stood at the fourth spot.
Check state-wise list here:
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|190
|5
|3707
|11
|55
|1
|Andhra Pradesh
|48661
|852
|684930
|6102
|6128
|42
|Arunachal Pradesh
|2778
|72
|8679
|283
|22
|1
|Assam
|30767
|1019
|159836
|2198
|794
|9
|Bihar
|11447
|121
|180696
|964
|929
|2
|Chandigarh
|1392
|56
|11344
|154
|186
|4
|Chhattisgarh
|27427
|650
|106027
|2199
|1158
|24
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|105
|3
|3025
|15
|2
|Delhi
|22232
|46
|272948
|2643
|5653
|37
|Goa
|4716
|33
|31902
|458
|484
|7
|Gujarat
|16465
|20
|127786
|1129
|3538
|7
|Haryana
|10867
|162
|126267
|1426
|1548
|20
|Himachal Pradesh
|2943
|53
|13597
|259
|238
|7
|Jammu and Kashmir
|11482
|649
|69020
|1336
|1291
|9
|Jharkhand
|9272
|487
|80439
|1263
|775
|8
|Karnataka
|117162
|990
|552519
|9613
|9675
|101
|Kerala
|90664
|1582
|167256
|7003
|930
|24
|Ladakh
|1299
|71
|3540
|29
|63
|Madhya Pradesh
|16788
|734
|122687
|2420
|2547
|29
|Maharashtra
|242438
|2538
|1212016
|15575
|39430
|358
|Manipur
|2877
|72
|9719
|115
|83
|3
|Meghalaya
|2369
|42
|4832
|138
|60
|Mizoram
|220
|11
|1937
|18
|0
|Nagaland
|1155
|45
|5564
|66
|17
|Odisha
|26184
|184
|216984
|3312
|974
|16
|Puducherry
|4727
|47
|25256
|326
|556
|5
|Punjab
|10775
|788
|107200
|1615
|3741
|29
|Rajasthan
|21382
|31
|129618
|2092
|1605
|15
|Sikkim
|545
|25
|2650
|35
|51
|2
|Tamil Nadu
|44437
|698
|586454
|5718
|10052
|68
|Telangana
|26374
|6
|180953
|1878
|1208
|7
|Tripura
|4197
|192
|23474
|408
|311
|7
|Uttarakhand
|7849
|518
|44808
|904
|702
|14
|Uttar Pradesh
|42552
|602
|378662
|3690
|6245
|45
|West Bengal
|28854
|493
|249737
|2970
|5439
|63
|Total#
|893592
|8833
|5906069
|78365
|106490
|964
According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 8,46,34,680 samples have been tested up to October 8 with 11,68,705 samples being tested on Thursday.
The 964 new fatalities include 358 from Maharashtra, 101 from Karnataka, 68 Tamil Nadu, 63 from West Bengal, 45 from Uttar Pradesh, 42 Andhra Pradesh and 37 from Delhi.
The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities. "Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.
