Jagran News Desk: The coronavirus cases in India breached another worrisome milestone of 70 lakh cases, after the country reported 74,383 news infections during the last 24 hours, taking the overall COVID-19 caseload in the country to 70,53,807. The death toll in the country reached 1,08,334 after 918 new fatalities were reported from across the country during the same span of time, as per the latest data released by the Union Health Ministry.

Of the total 70,53,807 cases in the country, 8,67,496 are active cases while 60,77,977 people have been cured and discharged from the hospitals across the country. Meanwhile, a total of 8,68,77,242 samples have been tested for COVID19 till October 10. Of these, 10,78,544 samples were tested yesterday, the Indian Council Medical Research said today.

The MoHFW also said that the five states which have the maximum caseload in the country have also contributed to more than half of the total recoveries. The five states are - Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. As per the Ministry, Maharashtra, which is the worst-affected state in the country, reported 11,416 new cases, taking tally to 15,17,434. The western state has witnessed 12,29,339 recoveries so far. While in Karnataka has so far recorded 5,61,610 recoveries. While in Kerala, 1,75,304 people have recovered so day followed by Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu with 6,91,040 and 5,91,811 recoveries respectively.

"India crosses the landmark milestone of more than 60 lakh recoveries. The 5 top states with maximum caseload (61 per cent active cases) are also contributing more than half (54.3 percent) of the total recoveries," the MoHFW's tweet read.

India's continuously rising recovery rate and progressively falling active cases have proven the success of the Centre-led COVID-19 containment strategy, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan had recently said.

Meanwhile, the global coronavirus cases have breached the 37 million mark, while the deaths have soared to nearly 1,071,400, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

