India Coronavirus News: 73,272 new COVID-19 cases, 926 deaths in last 24 hours
New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India has reported a spike of 73,272 new coronavirus cases and 926 deaths in the last 24 hours, Union Health Ministry said in its daily update on Saturday. With this, the number of total coronavirus cases in India has reached 69,79,424, including 8,83,185 active cases, 59,88,823 cured, discharged, or migrated cases. The coronavirus death toll in the country has now reached 1,07,416, the health ministry said.
India's daily virus positivity rate has now increased to 6.3 per cent while the death rate stood at 1.5 per cent. The recovery rate in the country has also increased marginally to 85.8 per cent. India conducted 11.6 lakh tests in the last 24 hours. India has tested a total of 8,57,98,698 samples up to October 9, the ministry said.
Earlier on Friday, active cases of coronavirus in India fell under the 9 Lakh mark since September 9. The government said that the decline could be possible due to the decrease in active cases in 20 stastes and UTs.
"For the first time since 9th Sept, Active Cases have fallen under the 9L mark, yesterday. This indicates a trend of steady decline in Active Cases. This decline has been possible due to decrease in number of active cases in 20 States/UTs over the last month," the health ministry said.
According to the data by the health ministry, India's COVD-19 recoveries rose up to over 58 lakh in October from 50,000 in May.
Below is the state-wise data
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|197
|7
|3724
|17
|55
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|47665
|996
|691040
|6110
|6159
|31
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|2860
|82
|8877
|198
|23
|1
|4
|Assam
|29710
|1057
|161904
|2068
|802
|8
|5
|Bihar
|11274
|173
|182121
|1425
|934
|5
|6
|Chandigarh
|1292
|100
|11505
|161
|188
|2
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|27439
|12
|108935
|2908
|1196
|38
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|101
|4
|3037
|12
|2
|9
|Delhi
|21955
|277
|276046
|3098
|5692
|39
|10
|Goa
|4783
|67
|32317
|415
|491
|7
|11
|Gujarat
|16181
|284
|129304
|1518
|3547
|9
|12
|Haryana
|10830
|37
|127540
|1273
|1562
|14
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|2856
|87
|13876
|279
|245
|7
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|11144
|338
|69979
|959
|1306
|15
|15
|Jharkhand
|8819
|453
|81654
|1215
|781
|6
|16
|Karnataka
|118870
|1708
|561610
|9091
|9789
|114
|17
|Kerala
|91841
|1177
|175304
|8048
|955
|25
|18
|Ladakh
|1038
|261
|3886
|346
|63
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|16168
|620
|124887
|2200
|2574
|27
|20
|Maharashtra
|236947
|5491
|1229339
|17323
|39732
|302
|21
|Manipur
|2858
|19
|9866
|147
|86
|3
|22
|Meghalaya
|2424
|55
|4903
|71
|61
|1
|23
|Mizoram
|188
|32
|1974
|37
|0
|24
|Nagaland
|1215
|60
|5656
|92
|17
|25
|Odisha
|25460
|724
|220388
|3404
|991
|17
|26
|Puducherry
|4803
|76
|25543
|287
|558
|2
|27
|Punjab
|10153
|622
|108533
|1333
|3773
|32
|28
|Rajasthan
|21398
|16
|131766
|2148
|1621
|16
|29
|Sikkim
|504
|41
|2721
|71
|53
|2
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|44197
|240
|591811
|5357
|10120
|68
|31
|Telengana
|26104
|270
|183025
|2072
|1217
|9
|32
|Tripura
|4039
|158
|23801
|327
|313
|2
|33
|Uttarakhand
|7289
|560
|46058
|1250
|716
|14
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|41287
|1265
|383086
|4424
|6293
|48
|35
|West Bengal
|29296
|442
|252806
|3069
|5501
|62
|Total#
|883185
|10407
|5988822
|82753
|107416
|926
