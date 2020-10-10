New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India has reported a spike of 73,272 new coronavirus cases and 926 deaths in the last 24 hours, Union Health Ministry said in its daily update on Saturday. With this, the number of total coronavirus cases in India has reached 69,79,424, including 8,83,185 active cases, 59,88,823 cured, discharged, or migrated cases. The coronavirus death toll in the country has now reached 1,07,416, the health ministry said.

India's daily virus positivity rate has now increased to 6.3 per cent while the death rate stood at 1.5 per cent. The recovery rate in the country has also increased marginally to 85.8 per cent. India conducted 11.6 lakh tests in the last 24 hours. India has tested a total of 8,57,98,698 samples up to October 9, the ministry said.

Earlier on Friday, active cases of coronavirus in India fell under the 9 Lakh mark since September 9. The government said that the decline could be possible due to the decrease in active cases in 20 stastes and UTs.

"For the first time since 9th Sept, Active Cases have fallen under the 9L mark, yesterday. This indicates a trend of steady decline in Active Cases. This decline has been possible due to decrease in number of active cases in 20 States/UTs over the last month," the health ministry said.

According to the data by the health ministry, India's COVD-19 recoveries rose up to over 58 lakh in October from 50,000 in May.

Below is the state-wise data

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 197 3724 17  55  
2 Andhra Pradesh 47665 996  691040 6110  6159 31 
3 Arunachal Pradesh 2860 82  8877 198  23
4 Assam 29710 1057  161904 2068  802
5 Bihar 11274 173  182121 1425  934
6 Chandigarh 1292 100  11505 161  188
7 Chhattisgarh 27439 12  108935 2908  1196 38 
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 101 3037 12  2  
9 Delhi 21955 277  276046 3098  5692 39 
10 Goa 4783 67  32317 415  491
11 Gujarat 16181 284  129304 1518  3547
12 Haryana 10830 37  127540 1273  1562 14 
13 Himachal Pradesh 2856 87  13876 279  245
14 Jammu and Kashmir 11144 338  69979 959  1306 15 
15 Jharkhand 8819 453  81654 1215  781
16 Karnataka 118870 1708  561610 9091  9789 114 
17 Kerala 91841 1177  175304 8048  955 25 
18 Ladakh 1038 261  3886 346  63  
19 Madhya Pradesh 16168 620  124887 2200  2574 27 
20 Maharashtra 236947 5491  1229339 17323  39732 302 
21 Manipur 2858 19  9866 147  86
22 Meghalaya 2424 55  4903 71  61
23 Mizoram 188 32  1974 37  0  
24 Nagaland 1215 60  5656 92  17  
25 Odisha 25460 724  220388 3404  991 17 
26 Puducherry 4803 76  25543 287  558
27 Punjab 10153 622  108533 1333  3773 32 
28 Rajasthan 21398 16  131766 2148  1621 16 
29 Sikkim 504 41  2721 71  53
30 Tamil Nadu 44197 240  591811 5357  10120 68 
31 Telengana 26104 270  183025 2072  1217
32 Tripura 4039 158  23801 327  313
33 Uttarakhand 7289 560  46058 1250  716 14 
34 Uttar Pradesh 41287 1265  383086 4424  6293 48 
35 West Bengal 29296 442  252806 3069  5501 62 
Total# 883185 10407  5988822 82753  107416 926 
 

