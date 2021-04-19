COVID-19 Crisis LIVE Updates: Meanwhile, India, which has been hit by the second wave of coronavirus crisis, on Monday reported 2.73 lakh cases and 1,600 deaths, the biggest single-day spike since the beginning of the pandemic.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday chaired a crucial meet to discuss the COVID-19 crisis in the country. This is Prime Minister's second meet to review the COVID-19 crisis in India in less than four days. On Saturday, PM Modi, during his meet, had stressed on the mantra of "test, track and treat", saying it is the only way to control the pandemic in India and directed the officials to ramp up the vaccination process in the country.

Meanwhile, India, which has been hit by the second wave of coronavirus crisis, on Monday reported 2.73 lakh cases and 1,600 deaths, the biggest single-day spike since the beginning of the pandemic. As per the Union Health Ministry data, active cases have surpassed the 19-lakh mark while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has dropped to 86 per cent amid the surge in cases.

13:56 pm: We have had tremendous amount of laxity, COVID19 inappropriate behaviour and various unidentified mutation, of them some are of concern — UK, Brazilian and South African variants, which have been demonstrated to have higher transmissibility, says ICMR DG Dr. Balram Bhargava.

13:39 pm: Higher requirement of oxygen was found in this wave. There is no difference in the percent of death between the first wave and second wave from the data we have, says ICMR DG Dr Balram Bhargava.

13:30 pm: The holed up population continues to be more vulnerable to be admitted to the hospital and have problems, says ICMR DG Dr Balram Bhargava

13:05 pm: As number of COVID-19 cases are increasing, after discussing with officials and experts, we have decided to postpone Zilla Panchayat and Taluq panchayat election, also thinking to appoint adminstrators in those zilla and Taluq panchayat, says Karnataka Minister KS Eshwarappa

12:55 pm: All the state government-run schools to remain closed from tomorrow till further notice. Early Summer vacation has been announced, in view of the surge in COVID-19 cases, says West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee.

12:45 pm: Just In: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan holds a virtual review meeting with district collectors to discuss COVID-19 situation in the state.

12:30 pm: In the last 24 hours, around 23,500 cases were reported. In last 3-4 days, around 25,000 cases have been reported. Positivity rate and infection have increased. If 25,000 patients come every day then system will crumble, there's a shortage of beds, says Arvind Kejriwal.

12:20 pm: Delhi’s health system has been stretched to its limit, is under stress. Harsh measures will have to be taken to prevent a collapse of the health system, says Arvind Kejriwal as he announces 6-day lockdown in national capital.

12:15 pm: A complete six-day lockdown has bee imposed in Delhi till next Monday.

11:50 am: Arvind Kejriwal will address a press conference shortly.

11:35 am: Meanwhile, PM Modi's review meet over COVID-19 is underway.

11:28 am: Media reports suggest that a total curfew will be imposed in Delhi till next Monday from tonight.

11:27 am: Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will address an important press conference today at 12 noon.

11:10 am: On Saturday, PM Modi, during his meet, had stressed on the mantra of "test, track and treat", saying it is the only way to control the pandemic in India.

11:05 am: This is Prime Minister's second meet to review the COVID-19 crisis in India in less than four days.

11:00 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair an important meeting on the COVID-19 related situation at 11:30 am today.

