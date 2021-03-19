New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India is witnessing an alarming rise in the daily coronavirus cases for the past few weeks with the country registering a record number of cases in 2021. India, during the last 24 hours, recorded 39,726 new COVID-19 cases taking the overall caseload in the country to 1,15,14,331. The death toll also rose to 1,59,370 after 154 succumbed to the deadly pathogen during the last 24 hours. 

This is the highest single-day toll the country had reported in the last five months. The country had reported 41,810 cases on November 29, 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic was at its peak in India. Today's surge is nearly 11 per cent higher than the daily spike in cases recorded yesterday morning. The country has been recording more than 20,000 cases since last week.

Registering an increase for the ninth day in a row, the total active caseload has reached 2,71,282, which now comprises 2.36 per cent of the total infections, while the recovery rate has further dropped to 96.26 per cent, the data by Union Health Ministry today stated.  

According to the data by the Health Ministry, out of the 36 states in India, 29 states have registered an upward trend in daily cases during the last 24 hours, with Maharashtra adding 13,601 fresh cases to its active tally, which is the highest in the country. 60 per cent of all active cases and 45 per cent of new deaths are concentrated in Maharashtra only.

Punjab, Maharashtra, Kerala, Gujarat and Karnataka are the five states which recorded the highest single-day spike since yesterday. With 607 new infections, the national capital also saw the highest single-day rise in nearly 2.5 months on Thursday.

Meanwhile, several states including Maharashtra, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh have re-imposed coronavirus restrictions in various parts of the states. Night curfews have been imposed in at least 10 districts of Maharashtra, while the Punjab government had yesterday reduced the timings for night curfew in nine districts of the state. Madhya Pradesh has also imposed a night curfew in Bhopal and Indore in wake of the rising COVID-19 cases there. 

Check the state-wise list of coronavirus cases and deaths here:

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 5 4969 62  
2 Andhra Pradesh 1795 101  883759 117  7186  
3 Arunachal Pradesh 3 16783   56  
4 Assam 1645 18  215160 14  1100
5 Bihar 406 42  261304 64  1555
6 Chandigarh 1466 136  21978 75  359  
7 Chhattisgarh 6025 726  310838 335  3920
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 30 3422 2  
9 Delhi 2927 225  631756 381  10949
10 Goa 861 56  54597 41  813
11 Gujarat 5684 374  272332 899  4433
12 Haryana 3957 217  270222 410  3089
13 Himachal Pradesh 1043 108  58151 61  1013
14 Jammu and Kashmir 1073 65  125046 74  1978
15 Jharkhand 624 25  119232 72  1094  
16 Karnataka 11378 1139  941309 341  12415
17 Kerala 25463 235  1068378 2119  4450 15 
18 Ladakh 51 9695 130  
19 Lakshadweep 173 470 11  1  
20 Madhya Pradesh 6032 416  262031 500  3894
21 Maharashtra 167637 13601  2175565 12174  53138 58 
22 Manipur 28   28924 373  
23 Meghalaya 32 13825 148  
24 Mizoram 13 4421 11  
25 Nagaland 7   12127   91  
26 Odisha 648 18  335923 66  1918  
27 Puducherry 6 208  39521 288  674
28 Punjab 14366 1046  184848 1291  6204 32 
29 Rajasthan 3023 172  318284 152  2794
30 Sikkim 48 6013   135  
31 Tamil Nadu 6222 411  844568 569  12573
32 Telengana 2434 169  298262 142  1664
33 Tripura 21 33042 391  
34 Uttarakhand 698 26  95727 62  1704  
35 Uttar Pradesh 2217 203  595259 109  8753
36 West Bengal 3241 53  565938 268  10300
Total# 271282 18918  11083679 20654  159370 154 

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan