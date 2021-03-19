India Coronavirus Cases: Nearly 40,000 cases in a day, highest 1-day spike since Nov | check state-wise list here
New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India is witnessing an alarming rise in the daily coronavirus cases for the past few weeks with the country registering a record number of cases in 2021. India, during the last 24 hours, recorded 39,726 new COVID-19 cases taking the overall caseload in the country to 1,15,14,331. The death toll also rose to 1,59,370 after 154 succumbed to the deadly pathogen during the last 24 hours.
This is the highest single-day toll the country had reported in the last five months. The country had reported 41,810 cases on November 29, 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic was at its peak in India. Today's surge is nearly 11 per cent higher than the daily spike in cases recorded yesterday morning. The country has been recording more than 20,000 cases since last week.
Registering an increase for the ninth day in a row, the total active caseload has reached 2,71,282, which now comprises 2.36 per cent of the total infections, while the recovery rate has further dropped to 96.26 per cent, the data by Union Health Ministry today stated.
According to the data by the Health Ministry, out of the 36 states in India, 29 states have registered an upward trend in daily cases during the last 24 hours, with Maharashtra adding 13,601 fresh cases to its active tally, which is the highest in the country. 60 per cent of all active cases and 45 per cent of new deaths are concentrated in Maharashtra only.
Punjab, Maharashtra, Kerala, Gujarat and Karnataka are the five states which recorded the highest single-day spike since yesterday. With 607 new infections, the national capital also saw the highest single-day rise in nearly 2.5 months on Thursday.
Meanwhile, several states including Maharashtra, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh have re-imposed coronavirus restrictions in various parts of the states. Night curfews have been imposed in at least 10 districts of Maharashtra, while the Punjab government had yesterday reduced the timings for night curfew in nine districts of the state. Madhya Pradesh has also imposed a night curfew in Bhopal and Indore in wake of the rising COVID-19 cases there.
Check the state-wise list of coronavirus cases and deaths here:
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|5
|1
|4969
|2
|62
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|1795
|101
|883759
|117
|7186
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|3
|1
|16783
|56
|4
|Assam
|1645
|18
|215160
|14
|1100
|1
|5
|Bihar
|406
|42
|261304
|64
|1555
|1
|6
|Chandigarh
|1466
|136
|21978
|75
|359
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|6025
|726
|310838
|335
|3920
|5
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|30
|4
|3422
|5
|2
|9
|Delhi
|2927
|225
|631756
|381
|10949
|1
|10
|Goa
|861
|56
|54597
|41
|813
|1
|11
|Gujarat
|5684
|374
|272332
|899
|4433
|3
|12
|Haryana
|3957
|217
|270222
|410
|3089
|6
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|1043
|108
|58151
|61
|1013
|2
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|1073
|65
|125046
|74
|1978
|1
|15
|Jharkhand
|624
|25
|119232
|72
|1094
|16
|Karnataka
|11378
|1139
|941309
|341
|12415
|8
|17
|Kerala
|25463
|235
|1068378
|2119
|4450
|15
|18
|Ladakh
|51
|7
|9695
|4
|130
|19
|Lakshadweep
|173
|6
|470
|11
|1
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|6032
|416
|262031
|500
|3894
|1
|21
|Maharashtra
|167637
|13601
|2175565
|12174
|53138
|58
|22
|Manipur
|28
|28924
|2
|373
|23
|Meghalaya
|32
|2
|13825
|1
|148
|24
|Mizoram
|13
|4
|4421
|4
|11
|25
|Nagaland
|7
|12127
|91
|26
|Odisha
|648
|18
|335923
|66
|1918
|27
|Puducherry
|6
|208
|39521
|288
|674
|1
|28
|Punjab
|14366
|1046
|184848
|1291
|6204
|32
|29
|Rajasthan
|3023
|172
|318284
|152
|2794
|3
|30
|Sikkim
|48
|2
|6013
|135
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|6222
|411
|844568
|569
|12573
|9
|32
|Telengana
|2434
|169
|298262
|142
|1664
|2
|33
|Tripura
|21
|9
|33042
|1
|391
|34
|Uttarakhand
|698
|26
|95727
|62
|1704
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|2217
|203
|595259
|109
|8753
|2
|36
|West Bengal
|3241
|53
|565938
|268
|10300
|2
|Total#
|271282
|18918
|11083679
|20654
|159370
|154
