New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India is witnessing an alarming rise in the daily coronavirus cases for the past few weeks with the country registering a record number of cases in 2021. India, during the last 24 hours, recorded 39,726 new COVID-19 cases taking the overall caseload in the country to 1,15,14,331. The death toll also rose to 1,59,370 after 154 succumbed to the deadly pathogen during the last 24 hours.

This is the highest single-day toll the country had reported in the last five months. The country had reported 41,810 cases on November 29, 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic was at its peak in India. Today's surge is nearly 11 per cent higher than the daily spike in cases recorded yesterday morning. The country has been recording more than 20,000 cases since last week.

Registering an increase for the ninth day in a row, the total active caseload has reached 2,71,282, which now comprises 2.36 per cent of the total infections, while the recovery rate has further dropped to 96.26 per cent, the data by Union Health Ministry today stated.

According to the data by the Health Ministry, out of the 36 states in India, 29 states have registered an upward trend in daily cases during the last 24 hours, with Maharashtra adding 13,601 fresh cases to its active tally, which is the highest in the country. 60 per cent of all active cases and 45 per cent of new deaths are concentrated in Maharashtra only.

Punjab, Maharashtra, Kerala, Gujarat and Karnataka are the five states which recorded the highest single-day spike since yesterday. With 607 new infections, the national capital also saw the highest single-day rise in nearly 2.5 months on Thursday.

Meanwhile, several states including Maharashtra, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh have re-imposed coronavirus restrictions in various parts of the states. Night curfews have been imposed in at least 10 districts of Maharashtra, while the Punjab government had yesterday reduced the timings for night curfew in nine districts of the state. Madhya Pradesh has also imposed a night curfew in Bhopal and Indore in wake of the rising COVID-19 cases there.

Check the state-wise list of coronavirus cases and deaths here:

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 5 1 4969 2 62 2 Andhra Pradesh 1795 101 883759 117 7186 3 Arunachal Pradesh 3 1 16783 56 4 Assam 1645 18 215160 14 1100 1 5 Bihar 406 42 261304 64 1555 1 6 Chandigarh 1466 136 21978 75 359 7 Chhattisgarh 6025 726 310838 335 3920 5 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 30 4 3422 5 2 9 Delhi 2927 225 631756 381 10949 1 10 Goa 861 56 54597 41 813 1 11 Gujarat 5684 374 272332 899 4433 3 12 Haryana 3957 217 270222 410 3089 6 13 Himachal Pradesh 1043 108 58151 61 1013 2 14 Jammu and Kashmir 1073 65 125046 74 1978 1 15 Jharkhand 624 25 119232 72 1094 16 Karnataka 11378 1139 941309 341 12415 8 17 Kerala 25463 235 1068378 2119 4450 15 18 Ladakh 51 7 9695 4 130 19 Lakshadweep 173 6 470 11 1 20 Madhya Pradesh 6032 416 262031 500 3894 1 21 Maharashtra 167637 13601 2175565 12174 53138 58 22 Manipur 28 28924 2 373 23 Meghalaya 32 2 13825 1 148 24 Mizoram 13 4 4421 4 11 25 Nagaland 7 12127 91 26 Odisha 648 18 335923 66 1918 27 Puducherry 6 208 39521 288 674 1 28 Punjab 14366 1046 184848 1291 6204 32 29 Rajasthan 3023 172 318284 152 2794 3 30 Sikkim 48 2 6013 135 31 Tamil Nadu 6222 411 844568 569 12573 9 32 Telengana 2434 169 298262 142 1664 2 33 Tripura 21 9 33042 1 391 34 Uttarakhand 698 26 95727 62 1704 35 Uttar Pradesh 2217 203 595259 109 8753 2 36 West Bengal 3241 53 565938 268 10300 2 Total# 271282 18918 11083679 20654 159370 154

