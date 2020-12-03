External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Anurag Shrivastav said at the media briefing that the Central government "carefully monitors all developments on the Brahmaputra River" and has urged China to ensure that the interests of downstream states are not harmed by any activities in upstream areas.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India said on Thursday it has conveyed its concerns to China over its reported plans to build a dam on a section of the Brahmaputra -- a trans-border river that originates in Tibet before flowing into Arunachal Pradesh.

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Anurag Shrivastav said at the media briefing that the Central government "carefully monitors all developments on the Brahmaputra River" and has urged China to ensure that the interests of downstream states are not harmed by any activities in upstream areas.

"We have taken note of some media reports in this regard. The government carefully monitors all developments on the Brahmaputra river. As a lower riparian state with considerable established user rights to the waters on the trans-border rivers, the government has consistently conveyed its views and concerns to the Chinese authorities and has urged them to ensure that the interests of downstream states are not harmed by any activities in upstream areas," Shrivastav said.

"The Chines side has conveyed to us on several occasions that they are only undertaking run-of-the-river hydropower projects which do not involve diversion of the waters of the Brahmaputra," he added.

According to a report published in China's state-owned tabloid Global Times, Beijing is planning to build a major hydropower project in Tibet and that the proposal for the same has been put forward in the 14th five year plan.

The development in this regard has come at a time when India and China are engaged in months-long border dispute.

The waters of Brahmaputra, which originates in Tibet, is shared by China, India and Bangladesh. Millions of people in India and Bangladesh are reliant on the river.

(With ANI Inputs)

Posted By: Lakshay Raja