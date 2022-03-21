New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Keeping in view the resurgence of COVID-19 in some parts of the world, the Centre is mulling over the possibility of allowing booster doses of COVID vaccine for all above the age of 18 years, news agency PTI reported.

The prioritisation and sequencing of the dose would be based on the completion of nine months to 39 weeks from the date of administration of the second dose.

"The government is considering to allow booster dose of Covid vaccine to all those above 18 years in view of a surge in infections in parts of the world and ease difficulties faced during international travel." PTI quoted a source as saying.

India is currently administering 'precaution doses' to healthcare and frontline workers and those aged above 60 years.

India began COVID-19 vaccination for children in the age group of 12 -14 years from March 16 this year.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16, 2021, with the healthcare workers getting inoculated in the first phase. Vaccination of the frontline workers started from February 2 last year.

The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced on March 1 last year for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

India launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1 last year.

The government then decided to expand its vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 years of age to be inoculated against the viral disease from May 1 last year.

The next phase of Covid vaccination commenced from January 3 this year for adolescents in the age group of 15-18 years.

India began administering precaution doses of the vaccines to the healthcare and frontline workers and those aged 60 and above with comorbidities from January 10 this year.

The Union Health Ministry, meanwhile, has urged states to boost COVID-19 surveillance measures, citing a resurgence in some parts of Asia and Europe. China and Italy have seen a recent rise in cases.

Infections in India, however, have fallen to their lowest in more than a year, with 1,549 new cases reported in the past 24 hours and 31 deaths. India's total infections now stand at more than 43 million, with 516,510 deaths.

India has administered 1.81 billion vaccine doses, more than 20 million as boosters.

(With inputs from agencies)

Posted By: Subhasish Dutta