India Clears Pralay Tactical Ballistic Missiles For Armed Forces, To Be Deployed Along China Border

IN A major decision, the Defence Ministry has cleared the procurement of around 120 Pralay ballistic missiles for the Indian armed forces that will deploy them along the borders with China and Pakistan.

At present, the Pralay ballistic missiles can take out targets from 150 to 500 kms and are extremely difficult to intercept for the enemy through interceptor missiles.

"A high-level meeting of the Defence Ministry cleared the acquisition of around 120 missiles for the armed forces and their deployment along the borders," senior defence sources told ANI here.

The acquisition of these ballistic missiles is being seen as a big development for the country which now has a policy that allows the use of ballistic missiles in tactical roles. Both China and Pakistan have ballistic missiles which are for tactical roles.The missile developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation is being further developed and its range can be extended significantly if the forces want it, the sources said.

The missile system started getting development around 2015 and the development of such a capability was given a push by the late Gen Bipin Rawat as Chief of Army Staff.

The missile was successfully tested twice on consecutive days last year on December 21 and December 22.

'Pralay' is a quasi-ballistic surface-to-surface missile. The advanced missile has been developed in a way to be able to defeat interceptor missiles. It has the ability to change its path after covering a certain range in midair.

'Pralay' is powered by a solid propellant rocket motor and other new technologies. The missile guidance system includes state-of-the-art navigation and integrated avionics.

The missile would be first inducted into the Indian Air Force likely to be followed by the Indian Army.

The proposal has been cleared at the Defence Ministry level and has paved the way for manufacturing and induction into the armed forces.

Defence watchers say such a missile system can be used for taking out long-range enemy air defence systems and also other high-value installations and weaponry.

The proposal to induct these missiles has been cleared at a time when the defence forces are working towards creating a dedicated rocket force which can take out enemy targets from long range. The Chinese military already has a dedicated rocket force.