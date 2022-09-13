India, China Troops' Disengagement Completed From Gogra-Hotsprings Area In Eastern Ladakh

IN A MAJOR breakthrough in the fractious world of Sino-India military diplomacy, both sides took a step back on Monday as Patrolling Point (PP)-15's stand-off saw the ice broken. Both sides on Monday moved back their frontline troops to the rear from the face-off site of PP-15 in the Gogra-Hotsprings area in eastern Ladakh and dismantled temporary infrastructure there as part of a five-day disengagement process.

Sources close to developments averred that full details of the disengagement and the verification process were being awaited from the ground Commanders. Even as this major breakthrough happened there has been no visible progress on resolving the outstanding stand-off in Demchok and Depsang regions.

The disengagement process began on September 8 after the two sides issued a joint statement following a consensus at the 16th round of the India-China Corps Commander-level meeting on July 17. After successful military talks between the two sides four days ago, Indian and Chinese troops decided to conclude their disengagement process from the Gogra-Hotsprings area at Patrolling Point 15 in eastern Ladakh on Monday.

According to the joint statement, the Indian and Chinese troops in PP-15 are "disengaging in a coordinated and planned manner, which is conducive to peace and tranquility in the border areas".

"As per the agreement, the disengagement process in the area started at 08.30 a.m. on September 8, and is scheduled be completed by September 12. Both sides have agreed to prevent further deployment in the region in a phased, coordinated and verified manner, resulting in the withdrawal of troops from both sides to their respective areas," as per the joint statement.

Over the weekend, Army Chief General Manoj Pandey conducted a comprehensive review of the overall security situation in eastern Ladakh, even as Indian and Chinese armies began withdrawing from Patrolling Point 15 in the Gogra-Hotsprings area.

The Army said that General Pandey witnessed the mountain strike exercise besides interacting with the officers and soldiers posted in the area. The exercise demonstrated operational capabilities by artillery guns and other major weapon systems.

(With Agency Inputs)