Troops from both sides patrol certain areas of Arunachal Pradesh along with the LAC in the Tawang Sector up to their claim lines.

By JE News Desk
Updated: Mon, 12 Dec 2022 07:59 PM IST
India, China Troops Clashed Near LAC In Arunachal Pradesh, Indian Army Gave Befitting Response To Chinese Soldiers
Image Credits: Reuters Image used for presentation

Indian and Chinese troops engaged in face-off in Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh which led to minor injuries to a few personnel from both sides, reported the news agency ANI.

"Soon after the incident, India's commander in the area held a Flag Meeting with his counterpart to discuss the issue in accordance with structured mechanisms to restore peace and tranquillity", sources cited by ANI said.

Ever since 2006, in certain areas of Arunachal Pradesh along with the LAC in the Tawang Sector,  both sides of troops patrol the area up to their claim lines.

Reportedly, the number of Chinese injured soldiers is more than that of Indian soldiers.

"Indian troops in the area of face-off in Tawang gave befitting response to Chinese troops. Chinese had come heavily prepared with around 300 soldiers but didn't expect Indian side also to be well prepared," sources were quoted as saying by ANI.

