India, China Troops Begin To Disengage From Gogra-Hot Springs, A Key Standoff Point In Ladakh

Indian and Chinese troops in the Gogra-Hot Springs (PP-15) area have begun to disengage in a coordinated and planned manner following the 16th round of Corps Commander level meetings between the two nations, the Indian government said in a statement on Thursday.

According to the joint statement, both parties came to an agreement during the 16th round of the India-China Corps Commander Level Meeting regarding the disengagement in Gogra-Hot Springs.

After the 16th round of talks, which took place in mid-July, ANI claimed that there had been progress toward withdrawal and that a conclusion was imminent.

The statement comes ahead of a meeting in Uzbekistan next week with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi are expected to attend.

The Line of Actual Control, the de facto border between the two nations, is guarded by tens of thousands of soldiers, artillery, tanks, and fighter jets. Since May 2020, when around 250 Chinese and Indian soldiers engaged in a violent confrontation, India and China have been involved in a tense border stalemate in several areas in eastern Ladakh. After 20 Indian soldiers were killed in a fight in the Galwan Valley on June 15, the tension increased significantly. As a result, tens of thousands of soldiers and heavy weapons were gradually deployed by both sides along the border.

On June 6, during the first round of the Lt. General negotiations, an agreement was reached by both parties to progressively withdraw from all of the flashpoints, starting with the Galwan Valley. But up until this point, numerous rounds of military and diplomatic negotiations have only led to a partial withdrawal of forces.