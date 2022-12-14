India-China Tensions: A Look At The Disputed LAC And Beijing's Claims Over Arunachal

A signboard is seen from the Indian side of the Indo-China border at Bumla, in the northeastern Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh, November 11, 2009. (REUTERS)

In fresh escalation of tensions, Indian and Chinese frontier guards engaged in scuffles along the Line of Actual Control in Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh in India. On December 9, the troops of the nuclear-armed Asian nations got embroiled in man-to-man fight at the eastern end of the long Himalayan border, in the first such clash since 2020.

China has for long claimed parts of the northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh. In the scuffle that broke out on December 9, India said its soldiers prevented Chinese soldiers from entering Indian territory. Meanwhile, the Chinese claimed that the Indian troops illegally crossed the border to stop a routine patrol of its soldiers.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said in Parliament that soldiers from both sides suffered minor injuries. China also claimed that the situation was stable at the LAC. The incident was reportedly not as serious as 2020 Galwan valley clash, when 20 Indian soldiers and four Chinese troops were killed.

Here's a look at the situation at the India-China border:

- Along the 3,500 km (2,100 miles) long de facto boundary, known as the Line of Actual Control, China and India claim enormous tracts of land. Soldiers from both sides are frequently engaged in close combat just a few metres away from one another in the Himalayan region, which is mostly desolate, steep, and snow-capped.

- There was never a formal demarcation of the border. When India gained independence from British colonial rule, the two countries were unable to agree on a common border since the former colonial powers felt no need to demarcate such a remote location.

- In 1962, years of border disputes had escalated into a full-scale war after India said China occupied 38,000 square km (15,000 square miles) of territory in Aksai Chin. The Aksai Chin area is part of Ladakh region in India. The war was primarily fought in Aksai Chin, at the western end of the Himalayas, and Arunachal Pradesh at the eastern end.

- The frontier has remained largely peaceful since then and in 2000, after two decades of talks, India and China exchanged maps on the least controversial middle segment of the frontier. In 2003, special envoys were tasked with resolving the dispute but nearly a decade later, the border remains undefined.

- In 2020, Indian and Chinese troops were involved in hand-to-hand combat in the Galwan Valley of Ladakh, an area near the Chinese-held Tibetan plateau. Twenty Indian soldiers and four Chinese troops were killed in the fighting, the deadliest along the frontier for decades. The incident strained India-China relations.