New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The 13th round of military-level talks between top commanders of India and China is underway to end the 17-month-long standoff between the two nations along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh. This comes days after a minor standoff between armies of the two countries in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang sector.

During the talks, which are being held at the Moldo border point on the Chinese side of the LAC, India will press for de-escalation from Hot Springs and discuss issues at Patrol Point-15. Besides, India will also press for a resolution of issues in Depsang Bulge and Demchok.

India and China -- engaged in a military standoff since May last year -- have held 12 rounds of talks so far. The last round of talks took place on July 31 following which the two armies completed the disengagement process in Gogra in order to restore peace and tranquillity in the region.

The 13th round of talks is important as it comes amid the backdrop of attempted transgressions by the Chinese troops in Uttarakhand's Barahoti and Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang. Though the standoffs were resolved within few hours, it had escalated the tensions with military experts expressing concerns over China's assertiveness.

Amid this, Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane, while speaking at the India Today conclave, on Sunday gave a stern warning to the Chinese troops, saying if the PLA is there to stay in the Ladakh theatre, so is the Indian Army.

"If they continue to stay there through the second winter, definitely mean that we will be in a kind of LC (Line of Control) situation though not an active LC as is there on the western front," the Army chief warned. "But definitely, we will have to keep a close eye on all the troop build-up and deployments to see that they do not get into any misadventure once again".

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma