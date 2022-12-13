India-China LAC Clash: Rajnath Singh Chairs Meet Of 3 Service Chiefs, To Address Parliament Over Face-Off | Updates

Parliament is set to witness a stormy session today as the opposition has planned to rake up the issue of a face-off between the Indian and Chinese troops in the Tawang sector in Arunachal Pradesh. The face-off reportedly happened on December 9 leading to minor injuries "to a few personnel" from both sides. However, the soldiers from both sides immediately disengaged from the area. Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has reportedly called for an emergency meeting over the issue and is also likely to address the Parliament today.

Here are the latest updates from the big story:

- Both houses of Parliament (Rajya Sabha, Lok Sabha) till 12 pm today. Rajnath Singh will address the Parliament over the India-China troops clash today.

- "Looking at the gravity of the situation and the request made by the Opposition, I urge the Chair to allow the Defence Minister to make a statement at 12.30 pm instead of 2 pm," Union Minister Piyush Goyal in Rajya Sabha

- Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan, Services Chiefs to brief Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on the security situation along the Line of Actual Control with China. The security forces updated him recently on the clashes between troops of both sides in Tawang.

- TMC submits notice under Rule 267 in Rajya Sabha, asking government to present statement today in Parliament on the India-China LAC issue. Shiv Sena MP (Uddhav Thackeray faction) Priyanka Chaturvedi has also given notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 176 for short duration discussion on the present border situation along the India-China border.

- Rajnath Singh will address the Parliament today over the recent clash between Indian and Chinese troops near LAC. He will make a statement in Lok Sabha at 12 pm and Rajya Sabha at 2 pm.

- Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will hold an emergency military leadership meeting today to discuss the next step over the issue. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be meeting the three service chiefs -- Army Chief General Manoj Pande, Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar and Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari.

- Meanwhile, AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi has given adjournment notice in the Lok Sabha over the face off between the Indian and Chinese soldiers in Arunachal's Tawang area near the LAC. Congress leaders Manish Tewari and Nasir Hussain have sought a discussion on the border clash in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, respectively.

- Slamming the prime minister over the issue, Owaisi rake up the meeting of PM Modi with Chinese leader Xi Jinping in G20 Indonesia. "Our External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar had said that the old relations will not be restored until peace is restored on the border, but we see that the Prime Minister of our country gets up and meets the Premier of China, why is there a need to show such weakness?

- Congress leader Randeep Surjewala on Monday demanded a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Parliament following a face-off between Indian and Chinese troops last week. "For over two years, China has been illegally acquiring India's land, where is PM? We demand PM should come to Lok Sabha and Rajay Sabha and reply to the country about the exact position of illegal occupation of India's territory at different points by Chinese PLA," Surjewala said.

- BJP MP from Arunachal Pradesh Tapir Gao said "border incidents" like the one that happened between India and China along the LAC in the Tawang sector will hamper relations between the two countries. "I was hurt when I heard about the December 9 incident. I condemn this. If PLA continues doing such things in the future, India-China relations will suffer," he said in a video message on Monday.