Singapore | Jagran News Desk: External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr S Jaishankar on Friday made a blistering attack at China over the ongoing dispute between New Delhi and Beijing along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, saying the two nations are going through a "particularly bad patch" in their ties.

Responding to a question at a panel "Greater Power Competition: The Emerging World Order" at the Bloomberg New Economic Forum in Singapore, Jaishankar said that China does not have a "credible explanation" over the violation of agreements between the two nations, saying the Chinese leadership needs to answer where they want to take the bilateral relationship.

"I don't think the Chinese have any doubt on where we stand on our relationship and what's not gone right with it. I've been meeting my counterpart Wang Yi a number of times. As you would've experienced, I speak fairly clear, reasonably understandably (and) there is no lack of clarity so if they want to hear it, I am sure they would have heard it," he said.

"We are going through a particularly bad patch in our relationship because they have taken a set of actions in violation of agreements for which they still don't have a credible explanation and that indicates some rethink about where they want to take our relationship, but that's for them to answer," he added.

Jaishankar also dismissed as "ridiculous" the notion that the United States has been strategically contracting and yielding space to others amidst a global rebalancing of power. He said that the US is today, a much more flexible partner, much more open to ideas, suggestions, and working arrangements than in the past.

"It's clear China has been expanding. But the nature of China, the manner of its growing influence is very different. And we don't have a situation where China necessarily replaces the United States. Well, it's natural to think of China, US (and) China as the overarching happening. The fact is, there are also a lot of other countries including India, which have come much more into play. There's been a rebalancing in the world," he said.

The ties between India and China have been severely hit after the bloody standoff at Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh in which 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives. The two sides have held a series of military and diplomatic talks after which they have withdrawn from the north and south banks of the Pangong lake and the Gogra area.

However, the two sides are yet to reach a consensus over certain areas in easter Ladakh. Meanwhile, on Thursday, they agreed to hold the 14th round of military talks at an early date to achieve the objective of complete disengagement in remaining friction points along the LAC.

With inputs from PTI

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma