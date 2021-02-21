Ladakh Standoff: People familiar with the developments have said that India during the meeting pressed for early disengagement from Hot Springs and other areas to ease out the tensions across the LAC.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India and China on Saturday held a marathon 16-hour talk to discuss the disengagement process in eastern Ladakh's Hot Springs, Gogra and Depsang after the two sides agreed to withdraw troops from Pangong Tso.

The talks, which were held at Moldo on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC), began at 10 am on Saturday and continued till 2 am on Sunday.

Though an official statement is awaited, people familiar with the developments have said that India during the meeting pressed for early disengagement from Hot Springs and other areas to ease out the tensions across the LAC.

"Tenth round of Corps commander level talks between India and China lasted for 16 hours and ended at Moldo on the Chinese side of LAC around 2 am today. Both sides discussed disengagement from friction points including Gogra heights, Hot Springs and Depsang plains," Army sources were quoted by news agency ANI as saying.

Since May last year, India and China are locked in a standoff along the LAC in eastern Ladakh. The tensions particularly increased after Indian troops captured the strategically important Kailash Ranges in South Bank on August 29 and 30 following the deadly Galwan Valley clash.

"Those were very tense and challenging moments for us. The Chinese had increased their presence in the region and had deployed heavy tanks. In response to the Chinese aggression, we also deployed our troops and tanks," said India's Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Yogesh Kumar Joshi.

The tense situation between India and China continued throughout the winters as talks failed to deescalate things. However, earlier this month, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh announced in the Parliament that New Delhi and Beijing have reached an agreement on the disengagement of troops from eastern Ladakh.

Under the agreement, Rajnath said China will pull back its troops to the east of Finger 8 areas in the northern bank of Pangong lake while the Indian personnel will be based at their permanent base at Dhan Singh Thapa Post near Finger 3 in the region. Similar action would take place on the south bank of the lake as well, he said.

"Many fraction areas are built near the LAC in eastern Ladakh. China has collected heavy force and arms and ammunition near LAC and in the nearby area on their side. Our forces have also adequate and effectively done counter deployment," he said.

"China will keep its troops to the east of the Finger 8 at the north bank of Pangong Lake. India will keep its troops at its permanent base near Finger 3," he added.

