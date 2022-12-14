India-China Clash In Yangtse Not First In The Region, History Of Border Dispute Explained

Soldiers from India and China have faced each other in Yangtse quite a few times before. (Image credit: Twitter)

The recent flaring up of violence along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Tawang sector cannot be seen as an isolated case. Chinese attempts to target Indian troops at the vantage points in this region have been repeated. Towards the end of 2021, when the two Asian powers were getting ready for the 13th round of military level talks to resolve their standoff in East Ladakh, their soldiers were fighting it out in the mountainous terrain of Yangtse.

In a report, The Indian Express had claimed that around 100 soldiers of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) of China had entered Indian territory and were confronted by the latter’s patrolling unit in the area. The situation then was brought under control by commanders even as there was “some pushing around”, a commander had said.

Indian troops in the Tawang sector enjoy a strategic advantage that allows them to spot Chinese patrols when they come into the area. Soldiers move into action to put up a defense of their position, every time an invasive movement from the Northern neighbor is noticed. In 2016, around 250 Chinese soldiers had come far and crossed a point which India says marks as the LAC.

India and China maintain a 3,488-KM Line of Actual Control that runs throughout the Western Sector, Middle sector and Eastern Sector. Yangtse is one of the contested areas along this LAC.

Most of the areas in this region were identified during the multiple meetings of the Joint Working Group in the 90s. The Joint Working Group was the first official bilateral administrative mechanism formed post the 1962 boundary war by India and China to discuss the boundary question with the aim of finding a solution. The JWG had exchanged maps of the Middle sector and had compared the maps of the Western sector in 2002. The rest of the areas that are contested by both nations were identified later following various PLA actions.

Before the Chinese had made incursions in Galwan and Hot Springs in 2020, during which a violent clash had ensued that claimed lives of soldiers from both sides, these contested areas numbered 23.

In 2002, when the process of exchanging and comparing maps mentioned above was going on, the Chinese side had refused to settle the LAC in the Western Sector in East Ladakh. That effectively stalled the process of clarifying the LAC mentioned in the 1993 Agreement for maintaining peace and tranquility on the border. The agreement was signed between then Prime Minister P V Narasimha Rao and Chinese Premier Li Peng.