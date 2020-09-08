External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday termed the situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) 'very serious', adding that "very very deep" political conversations are needed to resolve the border standoff with China.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid massive flare-up in Ladakh, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday termed the situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) 'very serious', adding that "very very deep" political conversations are needed to resolve the border standoff with China. The remarks have come ahead of his expected meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Moscow, Russia. Taking note of the strained ties, Jaishankar said that the state of the border with China cannot be de-linked from the state of the overall relationship with the neighbouring country.

"The state of the border cannot be de-linked from the state of the relationship. I wrote it before that unfortunate incident happened in Galwan," Jaishankar said during an interactive session with the Indian Express while referring to his newly published book 'The India Way'.

Tensions have escalated manifold along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh after the Galwan Valley clashes on June 15 in which 20 Indian Army personnel were killed. The Chinese side also suffered casualties but it is yet to give out the details. According to an American intelligence report, the number of casualties on the Chinese side was 35, including dead and injured.

"If peace and tranquility on the border is not a given, then it cannot be that the rest of the relationship continues on the same basis, because clearly peace and tranquility is the basis for the relationship," the External Affairs Minister said.

His remarks came a day ahead of his meeting with the Chinese foreign affairs minister Wang on September 10 in Moscow on the sidelines of the meeting of the foreign ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), a grouping of eight nations, including China and India.

