New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In order to end the impasse along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, India and China will hold the 9th round of military-level talks on Sunday. The talks, which will be held Moldo on the Chinese side of the LAC, will begin at 9.30 am.

The Indian delegation, which has finalised the viewpoint for the talks, will include Lieutenant General PGK Menon, Major General Sanjay Mitra, Brigadier HS Gill and ITBP IG North West Frontier Deepam Seth.

"The focus of the talks is going to be on the disengagement process," government sources quoted by news agency PTI said.

The two sides are engaged in deadlock since April last year and have gradually increased the presence of troops on either side of the LAC. The tensions had especially increased after the Galwan Valley clash that claimed lives of 20 Indian soldiers, including a Colonel rank officer.

Since May, India and China have held 8th round of military-level talks but have failed to end the impasse on LAC. Last month, the two sides had also agreed to hold talks under the framework of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination (WMCC) to end the deadlock and agreed "not to send more troops to the frontline".

Amid escalating tension, Indian Air Force chief Air Marshal RKS Bhadauria warned Beijing that "India too can be aggressive if China tries to get aggressive", adding that New Delhi is "fully prepared".

Earlier, Army chief General MM Naravane had also issued a similar warning to China, saying Indian troops will hold their ground as long as it takes to achieve the "national goals and objectives".

"I want to assure the country that the sacrifices of the Galwan heroes will not go waste. Indian Army will not allow any harm to the country's sovereignty and security," he had said.

As per officials, the Indian Army has deployed nearly 50,000 troops in eastern Ladakh as multiple rounds of talks between India and China have failed to resolve the standoff. China has also deployed an equal number of troops, officials have said.

