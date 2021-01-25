LAC Standoff: Media reports suggest that the PLA soldiers tried to enter the Indian side of the LAC but were pushed back by the Indian troops in the hostile conditions of Sikkim.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In what could escalate tensions between the two sides, India has once again foiled a fresh infiltration bid by Chinese People Liberation of Army (PLA) at the Naku La sector in Sikkim. The clash, which happened on January 20, resulted in the injury of 20 Chinese and 4 Indian soldiers. The situation, however, has been brought under control.

"It's clarified that there was a minor face-off between Indian Army and Chinese PLA troops at Naku La, Sikkim on 20th January. It was resolved by local commanders as per established protocols," the Indian Army said, as reported by news agency ANI.

Sikkim's Naku La, along with Pangong Tso, Galwan Valley, Gogra, Hot Springs in eastern Ladakh, was one of the standoff point between India and China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Media reports suggest that the PLA soldiers tried to enter the Indian side of the LAC but were pushed back by the Indian troops in the hostile conditions of Sikkim.

Quoting sources, an English news channel reported that the Indian Army is keeping a "strict vigil despite inhospitable weather conditions along the LAC".

This comes a day after India and China held a marathon 16-hour Corps Commander-level talk to resolve border disputes. The talks, which began at 9.30 am on Sunday and lasted till 2.30 am on Monday, were held at the Moldo border point which is on the Chinese side of the LAC in eastern Ladakh.

The Indian delegation at the talks was led by Lieutenant General PGK Menon, the Commander of the Leh-based 14 Corps.

During the talks, India insisted that it was up to China to carry forward the process of disengagement and de-escalation at friction points in the region. India has been maintaining that the disengagement process has to start simultaneously at all friction points and no selective approach was acceptable to it.

India and China are engaged in border standoff since May last year. The two sides have deployed nearly one lakh soldiers on either side of the LAC along with heavy weapons including talks and artilleries.

Last month, India and China held another round of diplomatic talks under the framework of Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination (WMCC) on India-China border affairs. However, no concrete outcome emerged from the meeting.

Following the sixth round of military talks, the two sides had announced a slew of decisions including not to send more troops to the frontline, refrain from unilaterally changing the situation on the ground and avoid taking any actions that may further complicate matters.

This round was held with a specific agenda of exploring ways to implement a five-point agreement reached between External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi at a meeting in Moscow on September 10 on the sidelines of a Shanghai Cooperation Organisation(SCO) conclave.

The pact included measures like quick disengagement of troops, avoiding action that could escalate tensions, adherence to all agreements and protocols on border management and steps to restore peace along the LAC.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma