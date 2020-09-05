According to a report by news agency PTI, Rajnath also insisted on restoring the status quo along the LAC in eastern Ladakh and disengagement of troops in the region.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In a bid to ease out the escalating tensions, the Defence Ministers of India and China on Friday evening held a meeting on the sidelines of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting in Russia’s Moscow.

During the meeting, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh discussed the current standoff between India and China with Chinese counterpart and how the two nations can ease out the tensions. According to a report by news agency PTI, Rajnath also insisted on restoring the status quo along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh and disengagement of troops in the region.

"The focus of the talks between the two defence ministers was on ways to resolve the prolonged border standoff," PTI quoted government sources as saying.

The meeting was requested by the Chinese delegation. Earlier, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval had also held a meeting with Chinese officials to ease out tensions between India and China.

Trust, non-aggression, peaceful resolution of differences key to maintaining peace

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, meanwhile, took a veiled dig at China on Friday at the SCO meeting and noted that trust, non-aggression, peaceful resolution of differences are key to maintaining peace and tranquillity in the region.

"Peaceful stable and secure region of SCO member states, which is home to over 40 per cent of the global population, demands a climate of trust and cooperation, non-aggression, respect for international rules and norms, sensitivity to each other's interest and peaceful resolution of differences," Singh said, as reported by PTI.

Situation unprecedented, unlike any seen since 1962

Meanwhile, Foreign Secretary Harsh V Shringla has said that the current situation between India and China is ‘unprecedented’ and ‘unlike any seen since 1962’, adding that business between the two countries could not go on as usual unless there was peace in the border areas.

"Our businesses can't go on as usual, unless there's peace in our border areas. Normal bilateral relationship will be affected," he said, adding that "as far as we are concerned, there will be no compromise in our sovereignty and territorial integrity".

Army chief General MM Naravane visits Ladakh

Amid tensions with China, Army chief General MM Naravane visited Ladakh on Friday and said that the situation along the LAC is "serious" and added the precautionary steps taken by the Indian Army will help in maintaining the situation.

"The current situation along LAC is a bit delicate (naajuk) and serious (gambhir). But we are thinking about it. For our security, we had undertaken some precautionary steps and we are assured that situation will remain unchanged. We have taken steps we will help us," he said while speaking to news agency ANI.

About India-China standoff:

India and China have been engaged in a standoff across the LAC in eastern Ladakh over the last few months. Last week, China unsuccessfully attempted to occupy Indian territory in the southern bank of Pangong lake, escalating tensions between the sides. India and China have held several diplomatic and military level meetings with each other so far to resolve the tensions in the region.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma