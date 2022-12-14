India-China Border Row: What Beijing Said On Tawang Clash

The December 9 clash between the border troops of India and China has been reported by the Beijing media as an outcome of Indian Army soldiers trespassing into the Chinese territory. As tensions escalate between India and China, the Chinese media, quoting officials, reported that the clash broke out after Indian troops "illegally crossed the line and blocked the Chinese forces".

Chinese daily The Global Times quoted the People’s Liberation Army Western Theater Command saying that the PLA dealt with the trespass professionally and took standard and powerful measures to stabilise the situation.

Senior Colonel Long Shaohua, who is the spokesperson of the PLA Western Theater Command, released an official statement on Tuesday. He urged India to control and restrain the troops at the border strictly. Long also appealed to India to work with China to maintain peace and tranquility along the border.

According to a statement issued by the Chinese side, the clash on December 9 took place when its troops on regular patrol on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) were blocked by Indian soldiers. The statement was issued by Senior Colonel Long Shaohua, spokesman of the Western Theatre Command of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA).

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said the two nations have maintained smooth communication on border-related issues through diplomatic and military channels. However, he declined to provide details of the clash between Indian and Chinese soldiers at the Yangtse area of Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang sector on December 9.

Asked about the incident, Wang said, "As far as we know, the current border situation between China and India is generally stable."

The clash that took place on December 9 was the first major clash between the Indian and Chinese armies since the 2020 Galwan Valley faceoff. In June 2020, Indian and Chinese soldiers came face to face in a serious military conflict between the two sides in decades.

The Tawang clash is also the first major incident at the border after Chinese President Xi Jinping was re-elected for a third five-year term at the Congress of the ruling Communist Party of China (CPC), held once every five years.

So far, 16 rounds of talks have been held between Indian and Chinese commanders to resolve the standoffs at various points since the eastern Ladakh border standoff which erupted in May 2020, following a violent clash in the Pangong lake area. The last round of talks was held in September during which both sides agreed to disengage their troops at Patrolling Point 15 in the Gogra-Hot Springs area.