India-China Border Clash: What Happened In Tawang

An Indian army truck drives along India's Tezpur-Tawang highway, which runs to the Chinese border, in the northeastern Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh May 28, 2012. (Image: REUTERS)

India and China, which have been embroiled in a long-standing border dispute, again witnessed escalation in tensions as their troops clashed in Tawang sector of Arunachal. While initial reports said both sides suffered serious injuries, India and China refuted the claims on Tuesday. Speaking on the issue in Parliament, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said there were no fatalities or serious injuries were. China, meanwhile, said the situation along the border with India was "generally stable".

Indian Govt's Stance On Tawang Clash

In Parliament, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh made a statement on the incident in the Tawang sector. "The Indian Army bravely prevented the PLA from encroaching on our territory, and forced them to withdraw to their posts. Some soldiers from both sides were injured in the skirmish," he said in his statement in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

Singh further said the Army thwarted an attempt by China's PLA to "unilaterally" change the status quo in the Yangtse area of Arunachal Pradesh on December 9. There were no fatalities or serious injuries to Indian troops in the scuffle, he added.

What China Said On Tawang Clash

According to a statement issued by the Chinese side, the clash on December 9 took place when its troops on regular patrol on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) were blocked by Indian soldiers. The statement was issued by Senior Colonel Long Shaohua, spokesman of the Western Theatre Command of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA).

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said the two nations have maintained smooth communication on border-related issues through diplomatic and military channels. However, he declined to provide details of the clash between Indian and Chinese soldiers at the Yangtse area of Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang sector on December 9.

Asked about the incident, Wang said, "As far as we know, the current border situation between China and India is generally stable."

What Happened In Tawang

The Indian and Chinese soldiers engaged in a combat with sticks and canes, leading to injuries. Indian soldiers injured in the clash have been admitted to a hospital in Guwahati, The Indian Express reported.

On December 9, about 3 am, a fight broke out at a nullah along the LAC in the Tawang heights close to a village called Yangtse in Eastern Tawang. According to military sources, this sector of the LAC is one of the "agreed disputed areas" between the two sides.

On either side of the nullah, there are Indian and Chinese forces stationed. However on this particular night, 300 Chinese soldiers entered the Indian side. There were no warning signs about the intrusion. Following attack on sentries, at least 70 to 80 Indian forces hastily mobilised in the middle of the night to fight off the intruders and push them back. A hand-to-hand battle using sticks and canes ensued the attack and went on for a few hours, the newspaper reported.

Timing Of The Tawang Clash

The clash occurred a few days after China objected to Operation Yudhabhyas, a joint military drill held by India and the US in the Uttarakhand highlands at Auli. China alleged the military exercise violated border accords signed in 1993 and 1996.

As military confrontations take place at several spots along the LAC, there have been ongoing military, the G20 summit has begun in Mumbai under India's presidency. Earlier in November, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping had met at the G20 conference in Bali and exchanged courtesies but did not engage in any meaningful dialogue.

India-China Relations

The clash that took place on December 9 was the first major clash between the Indian and Chinese armies since the 2020 Galwan Valley faceoff. In June 2020, Indian and Chinese soldiers came face to face in a serious military conflict between the two sides in decades.

The Tawang clash is also the first major incident at the border after Chinese President Xi Jinping was re-elected for a third five-year term at the Congress of the ruling Communist Party of China (CPC), held once every five years.

So far, 16 rounds of talks have been held between Indian and Chinese commanders to resolve the standoffs at various points since the eastern Ladakh border standoff which erupted in May 2020, following a violent clash in the Pangong lake area. The last round of talks was held in September during which both sides agreed to disengage their troops at Patrolling Point 15 in the Gogra-Hot Springs area.

(With inputs fom agencies)