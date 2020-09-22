India and China have agreed to stop sending troops to their border as their senior army commanders held a sixth round of talks on Monday to ease the prolonged border standoff.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India and China have agreed to stop sending troops to their border as their senior army commanders held a sixth round of talks on Monday to ease the prolonged border standoff. The two sides had candid & in-depth exchanges of views on stabilizing situation along LAC in India-China border areas, news agency ANI reported.

"They agreed to implement consensus reached by the leaders, strengthen communication on ground, avoid misunderstandings, stop sending more troops to frontline, refrain from unilaterally changing situation on ground & avoid any action that may complicate situation," reads the joint statement issued by both the countries.

They agreed to implement consensus reached by the leaders, strengthen communication on ground, avoid misunderstandings, stop sending more troops to frontline, refrain from unilaterally changing situation on ground & avoid any action that may complicate situation: Joint statement https://t.co/zI2g9XUplK — ANI (@ANI) September 22, 2020

The two sides also agreed to hold the 7th round of Military Commander-level meeting as soon as possible, take practical measures to properly solve problems on the ground, and jointly safeguard peace ad tranquility in the border area, it added.

The latest round of Corps commander-level talks was held on Monday at around 9 am in Moldo on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) across India''s Chushul sector in eastern Ladakh went on for over 12 hours.

The Indian delegation is headed by Lt Gen Harinder Singh, the commander of the Leh-based 14 Corps of the Indian Army. For the first time, the Indian team for the military talks also included a senior official from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

MEA Joint Secretary Naveen Srivastava, who has been engaged in diplomatic talks with China on the border row under the framework of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination (WMCC) on border affairs, was part of the delegation. the sources said.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha