New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi noted on Tuesday that 10 states account for over 80 per cent of active COVID-19 cases, and asserted if the virus is defeated in these states, then the country will also emerge victorious in its fight against the pandemic. He also highlighted the fact that these ten states accounted for over 80 per cent of the active COVID-19 cases in the country.

At a video conference with chief ministers and representatives of these 10 states, including Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu, PM Modi said the recovery rate has gone up which, he added, meant that government efforts have proved to be effective.

The Centre and states have been able to work as a team in the fight against COVID-19, he said.

"Our experience so far is that containment, contact tracing and surveillance are the most effective weapons against the pandemic with experts of the view that if positive cases are identified within 72 hours of onset, then infection slows down to great extent," the prime minister said.

PM Modi said it was a matter of satisfaction that the average fatality rate in India has been going down and noted that it has been very low compared to the world average.

Chief ministers of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Punjab, Bihar, Gujarat, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh were invited for the virtual meet.

The prime minister's seventh such interaction with chief ministers comes amid the alarming spike in number of COVID-19 cases and deaths across the country, with the infections rising to over 22 lakh and fatalities topping 45,000-mark.

COVID-19 cases in India dipped below 55,000 in a single day on Tuesday after the country recorded over 60,000 cases daily for four days on the trot. The case fatality rate dropped below 2 per cent and was recorded at 1.99 per cent as on date. India had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7.

