New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid heightened tension between India and China, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat made it clear that while the country wants peace along its border, its armed forces are also prepared to tackle Chinese aggression along the Line of Actual Control (LAC)."Of late, we have been seeing some aggressive actions by China but we are capable of handling these. Our tri-services are capable of dealing with threats along our frontiers," Rawat said during an interactive session at the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum.

The former Chief of Army Staff said India faces the most complex threats and challenges spanning a full spectrum of possible conflict -- from nuclear to sub-conventional -- but asserted that the armed forces are ready to deal with them.

The Chief of Defence Staff spoke extensively about how Pakistan has been engaged in a proxy war against India and pushing terrorists into Jammu and Kashmir, attempted to spread terrorism in other parts of the country.

He also warned Pakistan saying, the country will suffer "heavy losses" if it attempts any misadventure against India taking advantage of the border row with China.

Reiterating India's stated position that Pakistan has been launching proxy war to disturb regional peace, he said Pakistan has unleashed as many as 11 proxy wars in its attempt to block India's efforts at regional integration.

He also touched upon a host of other issues including India's vision for the Indo-Pacific region, the importance of defence and security ties with the US and the government's focus on self-reliance in defence manufacturing.

Indian and Chinese troops were engaged in skirmishes at the southern bank of the Pangong lake where the Chinese brought in close to 450 troops and attempted to change the status quo, the Indian Army said as it thwarted the opponent's effort.

In an official statement, the Indian Army said that on the intervening night of August 29 and August 30, 2020, PLA troops violated the previous consensus agreed in military and diplomatic engagements during the ongoing standoff in eastern Ladakh and carried out provocative military movements to change the status quo.

"Indian troops pre-empted this PLA activity on the southern bank of Pangong lake, and undertook measures to strengthen our positions and thwart Chinese intentions to unilaterally change facts on the ground," the Army said in its statement.

