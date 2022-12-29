India Can Become $40 Trillion Economy By 2047, Says Mukesh Ambani

RELIANCE Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani on Wednesday claimed that the next 25 years of the country are going to be the most transformational adding that India can become a USD 40 trillion economy by 2047.

Ambani said that the aim of Reliance is to make India prosperous by building world-class and world-scale businesses and to bring happiness to the lives of all Indians.

While speaking at the event of the Reliance Family Day Function, he said, "Years will roll. Decades will pass. Reliance will continue to grow bigger and bigger like the proverbial banyan tree. Its branches will spread wider, its roots will go deeper and it will touch the lives of an ever-increasing number of Indians, enriching them, empowering them, nourishing them, and caring for them."

"As you know, we are living through a time when the world is beginning to see the 21st Century as 'India's Century'. Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, has aptly described it as India's Amrut Kaal. The next 25 years are going to be the most transformational in the 5000-year-old history of India. This is when India is poised to achieve exponential economic growth. We can become a USD 40 trillion economy by 2047 - the Centenary of our Independence -- in a sustainable and stable manner," he then added.

The chairman also said that the gratitude of their founder who planted the seed of this Vata Vruksh forty-five years ago will always be remembered.

"But we will forever remember with gratitude our founder who planted the seed of this Vata Vruksh forty-five years ago. In Hindu tradition, Vata Vruksh is noble, it is sacred. Whenever I think of Reliance and the mission for which my father founded it, I believe that there is, similarly, something noble and sacred about that mission," he then said.

Ambani then spoke about how the goal can be achieved. According to him, the power of young demography, mature democracy and the newly acquired power of technology will make it realistic.

"From an era of shortages, scarcity, and widespread poverty, India will enter an era of inclusive prosperity, an abundance of opportunities, and unimaginable improvement in the ease of living and quality of life of 1.4 billion Indians. Similarly, at a time when uncertainty, volatility, and even regression can be seen in many parts of the world, India is being regarded globally as a Shining Spot. Therefore, I would like every leader and every employee in Reliance to know that destiny has given us an opportunity -- and also a responsibility -- to make a pivotal contribution to the realisation of the enormous promise of India's Amrut Kaal," Mukesh Ambani said.

He also mentioned that Reliance has embarked on a journey of comprehensive self-transformation, adding that the company will complete its 'golden decade' in five years from now.

He then hailed the achievements of the company and said that it has made everyone proud. However, he also added that in the future, it is going to be 'more exciting, more rewarding, but also more challenging'.

(With inputs from ANI)