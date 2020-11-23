India has reportedly briefed the envoys of a select group of countries, which also includes Russia and the US, on the Nagrota attack by Pakistani terrorist organisation Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists last week.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India has reportedly briefed the envoys of a select group of countries, which also includes Russia and the US, on the Nagrota attack by Pakistani terrorist organisation Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists last week. According to a report by the Hindustan Times, India provided a "detailed information docket" to the group of envoys, which also included heads of mission of France and Japan.

The docket had details of the attempted attack and a list of items and ammunition recovered from the terrorists that "clearly indicated their Pakistani origins", the English daily cited sources close to the development.

The information shared also included how the terrorists sneaked into the Indian side of the border using an underground tunnel in Samba sector and the recovered items led India to conclude Pakistan-based JeM role.

Four Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists were killed by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Nagorta earlier this month. The terrorists were reportedly "commando trained" and had walked 30 kilometres into India in "a moonless night".

The terrorists were operating under JeM's Kasim Jan, who is the prime accused in 2016 Pathankot attack. The report further claimed that the slain terrorists were suicide attackers and had planned to carry out multiple attacks across the Valley.

Senior government officials, quoted by English daily, said that the terrorists travelled 30 km from the JeM camp at Shakargah to the Samba border on foot. From Samba border, they entered India after walking for 2 to 3 hours in a moonless night, the officials said.

The terrorists were planning to conduct several attacks across the Valley on the anniversary of 26/11, said officials, adding that huge cache of arms and ammunitions were recovered from them.

Following the encounter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah and National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval and lauded the security forces.

"Neutralising of 4 terrorists belonging to Pakistan-based terrorist organisation Jaish-e-Mohammed and the presence of large cache of weapons and explosives with them indicates that their efforts to wreak major havoc and destruction have once again been thwarted," PM Modi said.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma