New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India has become the fastest country in the world to vaccinate 6 million people, the Union Health Ministry said today, adding that the feat was achieved in just 24 days.

Addressing the media on the status on the status of the ongoing inoculation drive in the country, the ministry said that the United States achieved the 6 million-mark in 26 days while the UK achieved it in 46 days.

"As of 8th February 2021 at 6 pm, the total vaccination is 60,35,660, out of which healthcare workers who have been vaccinated are 54,12,270. So far, 6,23,390 frontline workers have been vaccinated since February 2," said Union Health Ministry Additional Secretary Manohar Agnani.

The ministry said that on Monday, vaccination sessions were organised in 35 states and Union Territories in which 2,23,298 people were vaccinated till 6 pm.

Eleven states and Union Territories -- Bihar, Tripura, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Odisha, Mizoram, Uttar Pradesh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan and Kerala -- have vaccinated more than 65 per cent of the registered healthcare workers.

Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Punjab, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Chandigarh, Tamil Nadu, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, and Puducherry have reported less than 40 per cent coverage of vaccinating healthcare workers.

Ten states accounted for 75.12 per cent of the total beneficiaries vaccinated on Monday.

India is now the third topmost country with the highest doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered after the US and the UK.

On Saturday, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said that the country is developing seven more COVID-19 vaccines and also working on further vaccine development to inoculate every citizen of India.

He said the Centre does not have any immediate plan to make the vaccines available in the open market and a decision will be taken as the situation demands.

Two COVID vaccines Covishield and Covaxin are being administered to healthcare and the frontline workers during the ongoing initial stages of the inoculation process.

Covishield, AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine, has been developed by the University of Oxford.

Covaxin is India's first indigenous COVID-19 vaccine developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)-National Institute of Virology (NIV).

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta