In a clear sign of New Delhi's growing global influence, India on Monday beat China to become a member of the Commission on Status of Women, a body of the United Nation's Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC).

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In a clear sign of New Delhi's growing global influence, India on Monday beat China to become a member of the Commission on Status of Women, a body of the United Nation's Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC). TS Tirumurti, permanent representative of India to the United Nations said that was a "ringing endorsement" of India's commitment to promote gender equality and women's empowerment.

"India wins seat in prestigious ECOSOC body! India elected member of the Commission on Status of Women (CSW). It's a ringing endorsement of our commitment to promote gender equality and women's empowerment in all our endeavours. We thank member states for their support," Murthi had said in a tweet.

This was decided by a secret ballot in which India got 38 of the 54 votes, while China received only 27 of the 39 votes. Interestingly, Afghanistan (39) managed more votes than China and become a member of the Commission on Status of Women (CSW).

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma