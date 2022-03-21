New Delhi/ Canberra | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday will hold the second India-Australia virtual summit with Australian counterpart Scott Morrison to "take stock of progress made on various initiatives under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership".

The first virtual summit between India and Australia was held on June 4, 2020.

"The virtual summit will lay the way forward on new initiatives and enhanced cooperation in a diverse range of sectors between India and Australia. The Leaders are expected to commit to closer cooperation in trade, critical minerals, migration and mobility, and education, among others," said the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) in a release.

During the second virtual summit, Morrison is expected to announce a Rs 1,500-crore investment package to boost the bilateral ties with India. Barry O'Farrell, Australia's High Commissioner to India, on Sunday also confirmed that the finalisation of the early harvest or 'Phase-one' of the comprehensive economic cooperation agreement.

At present, the bilateral trade volume is estimated at around USD 12 billion and it is expected to witness an increase following the signing of the early harvest trade deal on goods and services.

Jaishankar holds 'fruitful' talks with Schallenberg

On Sunday, External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr S Jaishankar also held "fruitful talks" with his Australian counterpart Alexander Schallenberg and discussed a wide range of issues, including the Russia-Ukraine war.

Schallenberg arrived in India on Sunday for a three-day visit.

"An interesting evening with Austrian FM Alexander Schallenberg who spent his early years in New Delhi. Appreciated his insights on India's progress in the last decade. Held wide ranging and fruitful discussions. Reviewed our bilateral cooperation and identified new economic possibilities," Jaishankar tweeted.

Later, Schallenberg said he and Jaishankar also discussed the situation in the Indo-Pacific regions and global impacts of the Russia-Ukraine war.

"Thanks to my Indian counterpart Dr S Jaishankar for the excellent discussion on further strengthening our bilateral relations and economic cooperation. Also spoke about regional security issues, including in the Indo-Pacific, and the global implications of Russia's war in Ukraine," Schallenberg tweeted.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma