New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In the 75th year of independence, India has travelled the distance from Tryst to Chopra. From first Indian Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru’s Tryst with Destiny to Javelin Thrower Neeraj Chopra’s 87.58 meter Gold medal throw in Tokyo Olympics, Indian steps have travelled miles in terms of development, prosperity and a dynamic footprint in many sectors such as space, technology and others.

GDP increased by 2224 per cent, over a billion people added

India’s GDP has increased by over 2224 per cent, from $83.79 in 1960 to $1947.4 as of March 2021. Meanwhile, India’s population also grew by 910 per cent from a little over 36 Crore according to 1951 Census to 139.5 Crore in August 2021, as per a Statista.com figure.

Only 18.33 per cent Indians were literate in 1947

Another major shift has been the one in Literacy. According to 1951 census, barely 18.33 per cent of Indians were literate which increased to 74.04 per cent in 2011. Meanwhile, according to a research published at Maharaja Saiyajirao University of Baroda, during 1950 to 2005, the number of universities increased from 28 to 418, and the number of colleges from 578 to 17,635. During the same period, enrolment in higher education has also increased from 0.174 million to 10.48 million.

Exports grew by 3120 per cent

India increased its imports by 3120 per cent – from $1.3 billion to $41.87 billion, with a major portion of imports docking on Indian ports as Crude Oil. India’s exports increased by over 3150 per cent, according to Ministry of Commerce and Industry, from $1.0 billion in 1950 to $32.5 billion as of June 2021.

The major milestone has certainly been in self-sufficient food production.



India a self-sufficient nation in food production, courtesy Green Revolution



A pre-independent India had seen a millions dying due to a catastrophic Bengal famine in mid-1940s. By mid-1970s, India had become a self-sufficient nation in food production with all due credit to Green revolution. According to Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, India’s foodgrain production increased by 501 per cent; from 50.80 million tonnes of foodgrain production in 1951 to 305.44 million tonnes in 2021.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma