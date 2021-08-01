India has said that it would focus on counter-terrorism, maritime security and peacekeeping during its presidency of the UNSC. It also said that a solemn event will be organised during its tenure in memory of the peacekeepers.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Riding on the favourable image created by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the global stage, India on Sunday assumed the rotating presidency of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for the month of August. This is the first time India has assumed the presidency in the UNSE for its 2021-22 tenure as a non-permanent member of the council.

India has said that it would focus on counter-terrorism, maritime security and peacekeeping during its presidency of the UNSC. It also said that a solemn event will be organised during its tenure in memory of the peacekeepers.

"India has just assumed the presidency of The UN Security Council on 1st August. India and France enjoy historical and close relations. I thank France for all the support which they've given us during our stint in the Security Council," said Indian Ambassador to UN TS Tirumurti.

"Security Council will also have on its agenda several important meetings including Syria, Iraq, Somalia, Yemen, and the Middle East. Security Council will also be adopting important resolutions on Somalia, Mali and UN Interim Force in Lebanon," he added.

This is India's eighth tenure in the UNSC. The first working day of India's presidency will be on Monday.

France, Russia congratulate India

Meanwhile, France on Sunday congratulated India on assuming the presidency of the UNSC. It said that Paris is committed to working with India on strategic issues as maritime security, peacekeeping and counter-terrorism.

"Delighted that India is today taking over #UNSC presidency from France. We are committed to working with India on strategic issues as maritime security, peacekeeping and counter-terrorism, and upholding a rules-based, multilateral system to face today's many ongoing crises," tweeted Ambassador of France to India Emmanuel Lenain.

Russia, one of the oldest allies of India at the global stage, also congratulated India and said that it is "truly impressed" with New Delhi's agenda, which "embraces pressing global issues".

"Congratulations on India's taking over the UNSC presidency! Truly impressed with the agenda, which embraces pressing global issues including maritime security, peacekeeping and counter-terrorism. Expecting fruitful and effective work. Wishing many happy returns and all the success," tweeted Russian Ambassador to India Nikolay Kudashev.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma