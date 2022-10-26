India Asks Citizens To Leave Ukraine 'Immediately' As Hostilities Escalate

IN A fresh advisory, the Indian embassy in Kyiv asked all Indian citizens in Ukraine to evacuate the country as hostilities escalated. Indian nationals in the war-torn nation were on Tuesday asked to immediately leave Ukraine by "available means".

Some Indians left Ukraine following the previous advisory issued on October 19, the Embassy said as it sounded fresh alert.

"In continuation of the advisory issued by the Embassy on October 19, all Indian citizens in Ukraine are advised to leave Ukraine by available means immediately. Some Indian nationals have already left Ukraine pursuant to earlier advisory," the Indian embassy said.

In an advisory posted on Twitter, the Embassy has given contact numbers for "any guidance/assistance if required to travel to the border".

The last advisory warned the Indian nationals of the deteriorating security situation in the wake of the conflict. "In view of the deteriorating security situation and the recent escalation of hostilities across Ukraine, Indian nationals are advised against travelling to Ukraine. The Indian citizens, including students, currently in Ukraine are advised to leave Ukraine at the earliest by available means," the Indian embassy in Ukraine had said.

The war between Russia and Ukraine has escalated after a truck exploded on the Crimea road bridge, causing seven fuel tanks of a train heading to the Crimean Peninsula to catch fire.

The Crimean Bridge was opened in 2018 by Russian President Vladimir Putin, four years after Moscow annexed Crimea, and was designed to link the peninsula to Russia's transport network.