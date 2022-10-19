India Asks Citizens To 'Leave Ukraine At The Earliest' As War With Russia Escalates

A view shows the city administration building hit by recent shelling in the course of Ukraine-Russia conflict, in Donetsk, Russian-controlled Ukraine, October 16, 2022. (Image: Reuters)

INDIA on Wednesday asked all its citizens to leave Ukraine at the earliest and asked others to avoid travelling to the war-torn nation. The advisory cited the "deteriorating security situation" in the Ukraine.

"In view of the deteriorating security situation and recent escalation of hostilities across Ukraine, Indian nationals are advised against travelling to Ukraine. Indian citizens, including students, in Ukraine advised to leave Ukraine at earliest," the Indian Embassy in Ukraine said in a statement published on their Twitter handle.

On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin introduced martial law in four Ukrainian regions he says Russia has annexed, while some residents of the occupied city of Kherson left by boat following warnings of a looming assault.