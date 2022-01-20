New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Indian Army has sought assistance from China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) to locate the missing youth from Arunachal Pradesh on their side and return him as per established protocol, informed Defence sources on Thursday.

The sources further said that the Indian Army immediately contacted through an established mechanism informing that an individual, who was collecting herbs and hunting, has lost his way and cannot be found.

"Regarding the incident of the missing youth named Miram Taron from Arunachal Pradesh, it is informed that on receipt of the information, the Indian Army immediately contacted the PLA through established mechanism of hotline informing that an individual, who was collecting herbs and hunting, has lost his way and cannot be found. Assistance from PLA has been seeking to locate the individual on their side and return him as per established protocol," said Defence Sources as quoted by news agency ANI.

Earlier yesterday, Arunachal Pradesh MP Tapir Gao claimed that a 17-year-old boy belonging to Arunachal Pradesh's Upper Sian district has been abducted by the Chinese PLA on Tuesday. The teenager has been identified as Miram Taron.

Taron's friend Johny Yaiying, who managed to escape, informed the authorities about the kidnapping by the PLA, Gao told PTI over phone from Ziro, the district headquarters of Lower Subansiri district. Both are local hunters and belong to Zido village.

The MP said the incident took place near the place where Tsangpo river enters India in Arunachal Pradesh. Tsangpo is called as Siang in Arunachal Pradesh and Brahmaputra in Assam.

Gao also said that he has informed the Union Minister of State for Home Nisith Pramanik about the incident and requested him to take necessary action in this regard. He tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and the Indian Army in his tweets.

In September 2020, the PLA had abducted five youths from Arunachal Pradesh's Upper Subansiri district and released them after about a week. The latest incident came at a time when the Indian army continues to be engaged in a stand-off with the PLA in eastern Ladakh since April 2020. India shares a 3,400 km-long Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China from Ladakh to Arunachal Pradesh.

(With ANI, PTI Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan