An Indian Army helicopter was crashed on Wednesday between Coimbatore and Sulur in Tamil Nadu. According to news agency ANI, CDS Bipin Rawat, his staff and some family members were in the Mi-series chopper which crashed in the hilly Nilgiris district.

The chopper was on its way from the Sulur IAF base to the Defence Services College (DSC) at Wellington when it crashed, a PTI report said. The mishap happened at the Nanjappanchathiram area amid heavy mist and early visuals showed the helicopter in flames.

As per a statement by the India Air Force, "An IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter, with CDS Gen Bipin Rawat on board, met with an accident today near Coonoor, Tamil Nadu. An Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident".

As per a list of crew and passengers, CDS Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat, Lt Colonel Harjinder Singh and five PSOs were on board the Mi-Series helicopter.

As per ANI sources, local military officials, who reached the spot, were informed by the locals that two bodies with 80 per cent burns have been taken to the nearby hospital. Few bodies can also be seen downhill in the area of the accident, the sources added. Search and rescue operations have been launched from nearby bases.

Meanwhile, a PTI report stated that four bodies have been recovered and three injured persons have been rescued from the crash site.

