India Approves 1st Nasal Vaccine For Covid; Who Is Eligible And Where To Get It | All You Need To Know

Healthcare workers collect the swab samples of the passengers for the COVID-19 testing, amid a surge in Coronavirus and Omicron cases. (Image: ANI)

AMID mounting COVID cases in several countries and concern over a novel coronavirus strain, Omicron BF.7, the Central government has approved the use of Bharat Biotech's intranasal Covid vaccine as a booster dose for those above 18 years of age.

The sub-variant of the Omicron variant BF.7, which is driving the new surge in Covid cases in China, Japan, South Korea, France and the United States, has been detected in India also. A total of four cases have been reported in four states in India -- the first one in July and the latest in November.

What Is iNCOVACC

It is a recombinant replication-deficient adenovirus vectored vaccine with a pre-fusion stabilized SARS-CoV-2 spike protein. The Drugs Controller General of India approved the intranasal vaccine, iNCOVACC (BBV154), for limited use as a booster in an emergency circumstance for persons over 18, in November. The two-drop nasal vaccination, produced by Bharat Biotech, was authorised amid a spike in Covid cases in China and some other nations.

Who Is Eligible For The Vaccine

The booster shot is available to adults over the age of 18. It can be taken as a heterologous booster dosage by those who have received Covishield and Covaxin inoculations. In heterologous boosting, a person is injected with a different vaccine from the one that was used for the primary dose.

Where And When Can You Get It

According to Health Ministry, the vaccine will be available in private hospitals and will be included in the Covid-19 vaccination programs from today. The CoWIN platform will also be modified in this regard.

Why Is It Important To Get Booster Dose

Booster doses are given to the body’s immune system to remind it of the virus it needs to defend against. This strengthens or boosts the immune system. Covid boosters are also considered to be very beneficial for risk populations, such as the elderly or people with illnesses that compromise immunity.