New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that we Indians get attached to our 'Karmbhoomi' with all our hearts but the love for our 'Matribhoomi' never fades away. We cannot stay away from our motherland. This is one of our biggest strengths while interacting with the Indian diaspora in Tokyo.

PM Modi during his visit to Japan to attend the Quad Summit addressed the Indian community residing in Japan amid chants of 'Jai Shri Ram' and 'Modi Modi'. “Whenever I come to Japan, I get extreme love from the people here. Some of you have been staying in Japan for years and have adapted to the culture of this country. Still, the dedication toward Indian culture and language is ever-growing,” Modi said during the interaction.

#WATCH | With chants of "Modi Modi & Jai Shri Ram," PM Modi was welcomed by the Indian diaspora in Tokyo, Japan pic.twitter.com/vPw714TWpm — ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2022

The PM also said India and Japan are natural partners. Japan has played an important role in India's development journey. “Our relationship with Japan is of intimacy, of spirituality, of cooperation, of belongingness,” he said.

"Today, the world is realising the speed and scale on which India is increasing its infrastructure and capacity building. Japan is an important partner in building this capacity of ours."

Speaking on Covid-19, Prime Minister hailed India's vaccination drive and said, "When vaccines became available, India also supplied 'Made in India' vaccines to crores of its citizens and also sent them to more than 100 countries of the world."

"Corona caused the biggest crisis of 100 years in front of the world. When it started, no one knew what would happen next. No one even knew whether its vaccine would come or not. But India also sent medicines to the countries of the world at that time.”

He added, " India is continuously serving humanity no matter how big the challenge is, India will find a solution to it. Even during the biggest crisis (COVID-19) in last 100 yrs, India helped people across the globe."

Posted By: Ashita Singh