New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Days after announcing a blanket ban on wheat exports, the government on Tuesday relaxed the norms and said that has decided to allow shipments of wheat consignments that were registered with the customs authority before the wheat export ban came into force on May 13. The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) on May 13 banned the exports of wheat with immediate effect to control the domestic price rise.

"It has been decided that wherever wheat consignments have been handed over to Customs for examination and have been registered into their systems on or prior to May 13, such consignments would be allowed to be exported," the commerce ministry said in a statement.

The government has also allowed a wheat consignment headed for Egypt, which was already under loading at the Kandla port. The move follows a request by the Egyptian government to permit the wheat cargo that was being loaded at the Kandla port.

The move also comes against the backdrop of reports that thousands of trucks carrying wheat were in the queue outside some ports due to the sudden announcement of the wheat export ban.

The government had earlier restricted wheat exports to manage the overall food security situation in India and to support the needs of neighbouring and vulnerable countries that have been adversely affected by the sudden changes in the global market for wheat and are unable to access adequate wheat supplies.

The decision came amid demands by the US asking India to reconsider its decision to ban wheat exports. US Ambassador to UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield on Tuesday said that they hope to convince India to reconsider its decision to limit exports of wheat. Thomas-Greenfield, while addressing a press briefing, said that they have seen the report on India's decision and that they are ensuring India reconsiders its decision.

"We're encouraging countries not to restrict exports because we think any restrictions on exports will exacerbate the food shortages. But you've - again, India will be one of the countries participating in our meeting at the Security Council, and we hope that they can, as they hear the concerns being raised by other countries, that they would reconsider that position," she said on India prohibiting wheat export.

India on Saturday made its position clear saying that decision to restrict wheat exports will control food prices and strengthen the food security of the country and countries facing a deficit. India also made it clear that it remains a reliable supplier as it is honouring all contracts.

Speaking at a press conference, Commerce Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam said that all export orders where the letter of credit has been issued would be fulfilled. He added that directing the wheat exports through government channels would not only ensure fulfilling the genuine needs of our neighbours and food-deficit countries but also control inflationary expectations.



(With ANI, PTI Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan