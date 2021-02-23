The Indian government has allowed Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's aircraft to use Indian airspace, news agency ANI quoted sources as saying.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Indian government has allowed Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's aircraft to use Indian airspace, news agency ANI quoted sources as saying. Imran Khan will be travelling to Sri Lanka on his maiden visit on February 23.

The move comes in contrast with the 2019 incident when Pakistan had denied opening its airspace for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's flights to the US and Saudi Arabia citing alleged human rights violations in Kashmir.

India took up the denial of permission to VVIP flight with an International Civil Aviation Organisation. Under normal circumstances, the VVIP aircraft are granted permission by countries. However, Pakistan's denial of permission to VVIP aircraft was an aberration.

