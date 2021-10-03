New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India on Sunday achieved another milestone after the cumulative anti-COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country under the Centralised vaccination drive crossed the 90 crore mark. As per the Union Health Ministry data, over 90.51 crore vaccine doses have been administered, out of which 73.76 lakhs jabs were inoculated on Saturday.

India had launched its COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16 after the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) gave emergency use authorisation (EUA) nod to Serum Insititue's Covishield and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin. Besides Covaxin and Covishield, the DCGI has also given a nod to Moderna, Sputnik V and Zydus Cadila anti-coronavirus vaccines so far.

Initially, the country was only vaccinating healthcare staff and frontline workers. However, the drive was expanded for people over 60 years and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions from March 1. On April 1, India launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45. Later, the Centre expanded the drive by allowing everyone above 18 to be vaccinated from May 1.

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry on Sunday said that India's active COVID-19 caseload has dropped to 2.70 lakh, the lowest in 199 days, after the country reported just 22,842 new cases in the last 24 hours. It said that 3.30 crore COVID-19 patients have also recovered from the infection, taking India's recovery rate to 97.87 per cent.

On the other hand, India's death toll has increased to 4.48 lakh with a case mortality rate of 1.33 per cent -- the lowest in the world -- after the country reported 244 fatalities during the same period, the Health Ministry said.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma