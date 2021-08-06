Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India hopes to build on these numbers and ensure that all Indian citizens are vaccinated under 'vaccine for all- free for all movement'.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India on Friday achieved a major milestone in its ongoing fight against the COVID-19 pandemic as the country's cumulative vaccination coverage crossed the 50 crore landmark.

The Union Health Ministry, in a statement, said that over 43.29 lakh (43,29,673) vaccine doses have been administered on Friday. The ministry added that 22,93,781 beneficiaries in the age group of 18-44 years were administered the first dose, while 4,32,281 received the second dose of the vaccine on Friday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the achievement and said that India hopes to build on these numbers and ensure our citizens are vaccinated under 'vaccine for all- free for all movement'.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said: "India’s fight against COVID-19 receives a strong impetus. Vaccination numbers cross the 50 crore mark. We hope to build on these numbers and ensure our citizens are vaccinated under #SabkoVaccineMuftVaccine movement."

Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, in a tweet, said: "India soars high on #COVID19 vaccination, historic record of 50 crore doses administered to date!"

FIVE STATES ADMINISTER OVER 1 CRORE JABS

Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh have administered more than 1 crore cumulative doses of COVID-19 vaccine doses in the age group 18-44 years.

Apart from these five states, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Jharkhand, Kerala, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Uttarakhand and West Bengal have vaccinated more than 10 lakh people of the age group 18-44 years with the first dose.

THE VACCINATION JOURNEY SO FAR

India took 85 days to touch the figure of 10 crore. It then took 45 days to cross the 20-crore mark and 29 more days to reach 30 crore. India took another 24 days to reach 40 crore and 20 more days to cross 50 crore vaccinations.

On the 203rd day of the vaccination drive (August 6), a total of 43,29,673 vaccine doses were given -- 32,10,613 beneficiaries vaccinated for the first dose and 11,19,060 for the second dose -- according to the provisional report.

The final report for the would be compiled by late night.

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level, the Health Ministry said.

HOW IT STARTED

India's vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers (HCWs) getting inoculated. The vaccination of frontline workers (FLWs) started from February 2.

The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from March 1 for those over 60 years of age and people aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

The country launched vaccination for all people aged above 45 years from April 1.

The government then decided to expand the vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 years of age to be vaccinated from May 1.

The drive entered a new phase of universalization on June 21. As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the government has been providing vaccines to states and UTs free of cost. Under the new phase of the universalization of the drive, the Centre procures and supplies 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced in the country to states and Union Territories.

HOW THE NUMBERS STACK UP

The cumulative vaccination coverage of 50,03,48,866 has been segregated based on population priority groups. Over 1 crore (1,03,28,503) first vaccine doses and 79,51,876 second doses have been administered to the healthcare workers. Frontline workers have received 1,80,48,937 first doses and 1,16,50,548 second vaccine doses.

Meanwhile, people in the age group of 18-44 years have been administered 17,23,20,394 first doses and 1,12,56,317 second doses.

People aged 45 and above have been administered 11,07,66,863 first doses and 4,19,23,920 second doses.

People aged 60 and above have been administered 7,80,10,823 first doses and 3,80,90,685 second doses.

A total of 38,94,75,520 first doses and 11,08,73,346 second doses have been administered so far in the country.

VACCINES CURRENTLY AVAILABLE IN INDIA

A total of three vaccines against COVID-19 are currently in use in India, namely, Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine manufactured by Pune-based Serum Institute of India as Covishield, Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech's Covaxin and Russia's Gamaleya Institute's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine.

In the coming weeks, a vaccine candidate developed by Ahmedabad-based Zydus Cadila is likely to be rolled out for children aged above 12. The US pharmaceutical giant Johnson and Johnson has also applied for Emergency Use Approval (EUA) for its single-dose vaccine candidate, indicating a potential increase in India's overall vaccination coverage in the immediate future.

