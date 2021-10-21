New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India on Thursday achieved another milestone in its fight against the deadly Coronavirus by administering 100 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses to its citizens. The billionth Covid vaccine jab was administered after over nine months when India's COVID vaccination drive was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 16. With this, India also became only the second country to achieve the major milestone after China, which has adminsitered 2.26 billion doses so far. China reached the 1 billion mark in June. Other than India, China is also the only country to have a population of more than one billion (100 crores).

The government also celebrated the mega feat by making announcements at seaports, railway stations, bus stations, metro stations, and airports at the time when India completed 100 crore vaccinations today. Apart from this, Mughal monuments in Agra including Etmauddaula, Akbar's tomb Sikandra, Agra Fort, and Fatehpur Sikri will also light up on the occasion later today.

Vaccinations have played a key role in limiting the spread of the deadly virus with the daily count coming down from a peak of over 4 lakh to 50,000 within 45 days between May and June. The daily cases kept declining as India administered more vaccine doses and now, in October, the daily infections in India dropped down to their lowest since March 2020. For the last 10 days, the daily cases have not touched the 20,000-mark.

As India administers 100 crore (1 Billion) COVID-19 vaccine doses, here's a timeline of India's vaccination drive:

January 16, 2021: COVID-19 vaccination started for Healthcare and frontline workers.

February 19, 2021: India crossed 1 Crore vaccine inoculations. Cummulative vaccine figure stood at 1 Crore and 45 Lakh vaccine doses by the end of February 19.

March 23, 2021: India crossed 5 Crore vaccine inoculations.

April 11, 2021: India crossed 10 Crore vaccine inoculations. It was during this time that the second wave of the pandemic struck the nation.

April 30, 2021: India crossed 15 Crore vaccine inoculations at the height of second wave of COVID-19. Cumulative vaccination figure upped 15 Crore and 20 Lakh figure by the end of April 30.

May 27, 2021: India crossed 20 Crore vaccine inoculations.

June 14, 2021: India crossed 25 Crore vaccine inoculations.

June 24, 2021: India crossed 30 Crore vaccine inoculations, three days after centralization of vaccine procurement process.

July 5, 2021: India crossed 35 Crore vaccine inoculations.

July 17, 2021: India crossed 40 Crore vaccine inoculations.

July 28, 2021: India crossed 45 Crore vaccine inoculations.

August 6, 2021: India crossed 50 Crore vaccine inoculations; 50,10,09,609 in absolute numbers according to Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

August 7, 2021: DCGI approved emergency use of the Johnson and Johnson single-dose vaccine.

August 16, 2021: India administered around 88 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccines, achieving the highest single-day record and overtaking its own previous record of 86 lakh doses.

August 20, 2021: India granted emergency use approval to the world's first DNA based COVID-19 vaccine, ZyCoV-D manufactured by Zydus Cadila for adults and children aged 12 years and above.

August 26, 2021: 50 per cent of the adult population in India were inoculated with at least one dose of the approved vaccines.

August 27, 2021: India crossed the milestone of administering more than 1 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine in a single day, setting a new world record.

August 31, 2021: India administered over 1 crore COVID vaccine doses for the second time. 1,41,20,467 doses were administered in a single day.

September 7, 2021: India again administered over 1 crore vaccine doses in a single day, the third time in last 11 days.

September 13, 2021: India's COVID vaccinations crossed 75-crore mark.

September 17, 2021: India created a world record for highest single-day inoculations with over 2.25 crore vaccine doses administered. The feat was achieved on Prime Minister's Narendra Modi's birthday.

September 27, 2021: India administered over 1 crore vaccine doses for the fifth time, and total vaccination coverage crossed 86 crore.

October 2, 2021: Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced that India crossed the landmark of administrating 90 crore vaccine doses.

October 16, 2021: More than 97.65 crore vaccine doses have been administered to over 69.47 crore people.

October 19, 2021: India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage crossed 99 crore.

October 20. 2021: India became only the second country in the world to administer more than 1 billion (100 crore) COVID-19 vaccine doses, giving a shot in the arm to its ongoing fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

